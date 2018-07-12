Stevens Point, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2018 --National Wellness Institute Executive Director Matt Lund announced that the nonprofit organization's annual National Wellness Conference for 2019 will be at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. With the move, the historically-summer conference will also see a change in when it is held, with dates set for September 30th – October 2nd, 2019. The move will allow NWI to better serve the diverse populations and growth in other regions of the country. NWI's world headquarters will remain in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where it has been for the past 45 years.



"This is a big step for the future of our organization after serving more than 40 years in the Midwest," Lund said. "The Orlando area is a great location for our annual conference. It allows us to continue to think more innovatively; helps NWI become much more intentional about being inclusive; and will create more diversity in our membership, conference, and programs. This move will truly open the door to much larger possibilities and opportunities. This will also enable NWI to serve dedicated wellness professionals by going to other areas of the country who may not be able to travel for the conference due to financial constraints. We will continue to build on our successes and recent achievements by moving around the United States to better serve and strengthen the communities around us."



Founded in 1977, the National Wellness Institute, Inc. mission is to enrich professionals' lives and careers with competencies and connections to promote inclusive, whole-person wellness.



This mission continues to drive the National Wellness Institute and forms the basis for the annual National Wellness Conference, the most highly-acclaimed professional conference in health and wellness.



To learn more, visit NationalWellness.org.