Successful reentry for most released prisoners is a questionable endeavor. Many return to crime for economic reasons like the inability to find gainful employment and the lack of social support. Freebird Publishers, however, supplies both (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/single-post/the-good-life-starts-after-leaving-prison-for-published-authors ). One of Freebird Publishers' most meaningful efforts is their Prison Authors program. This program has paved the way for many prisoners to become published authors and who become very successful when they finally reach the outside world. One such former prisoner is Kelly Patrick Riggs.



Kelly Patrick Riggs became acquainted with Freebird Publishers in 2015 and has since published many of his books. His books range from educational to fiction to spiritual publications. Now outside prison walls, he has gained recognition as a best-selling author and the founder of a non-profit corporation. His organization, known as The United Reentry Foundation Inc., supports what he knows best, what Freebird Publishers taught him about successful reentry.



Mr. Riggs is now a proud member of the Cullman County Chamber of Commerce in Alabama. As such, Mr. Riggs will be found at an upcoming event on July 14 known as "Second Friday." This level of success would never have been possible without the help of the Freebird Publishers Prison Authors program.



At the event, Mr. Riggs will be giving away several books, one of which teaches others how to reach his level of success. His most profound book, How to Write Your Own Check, will be on display alongside the representation of Freebird Publishers. To this day, Mr. Riggs sings the praises of Freebird Publishers for making his life 100 percent different from what he could have accomplished on his own as an ex-prisoner.



