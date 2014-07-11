Nationally Recognized Health Expert Launches a New Health and Wellness Website

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Multi-Media Health Expert, Dr. David Friedman, has launched a brand new health and wellness website for health conscience individuals who want to easily access informative, entertaining health news with a purpose. DoctorDavidFriedman.com offers a combination of health and wellness resources plus the latest in health news all on a single platform. Dr. Friedman, known for his cutting-edge radio and television segments, personally contributes to the articles, audios and videos to help visitors reach optimal health. Dr. Friedman’s website includes a user friendly media library with topics ranging from “How to Get the Best Abs,” “The Dangers of Artificial Sweeteners” to "The Toxic Ingredients Hidden Inside Your Vitamins." In addition, DoctorDavidFriedman.com incorporates the “To Your Good Health Radio” wellness blog comprised of world-renowned health experts, celebrities and guest bloggers.



“I’m excited to provide health and wellness resources all on one easy to navigate website." states Dr. Friedman. "I've had the privilege of interviewing world-renowned doctors and bestselling authors whose opinions are as different as night and day. My new website helps breakthrough the confusion by offering visitors definitive answers on proper diet, nutrition, exercise and more." DoctorDavidFriedman.com has an "Ask the Doctor" link where Dr. Friedman personally answers any health related question consumers may have.



The newly launched website follows the news that Dr. Friedman’s syndicated radio show “To Your Good Health Radio” has been picked up by the iHeartRadio network. For more information about Dr. David Friedman please visit his new website at http://www.doctordavidfriedman.com.



About Dr. David Friedman

Dr. David Friedman is a Chiropractic Physician and certified Doctor of Naturopathy. Dr. Friedman is an author and health contributor for magazines, radio and television. Dr. Friedman hosts the national syndicated program “To Your Good Health Radio” which has changed the face of talk radio by incorporating solutions to everyday health and wellness issues, shock value and entertainment.



