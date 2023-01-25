National Nutrition Unveils Enhanced Selection of Uncle Lee's Products

Orillia, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2023 --National Nutrition is proud to announce that it will be carrying a greater se-lection of Uncle Lee's products, including Body Balance Dieter Tea. The Body Balance Dieter Teas will join National Nutrition's already rich collec-tion of Uncle Lee teas. National Nutrition is Canada's leading provider of natural health products, vitamins, minerals, and natural health supplements.



A History of Providing High-Quality Teas

For the last 25 years, National Nutrition has been carrying Uncle Lee's teas. National Nutrition's customers love the company's commitment to produc-ing quality organic teas at a great price.

For the last 50 years, Uncle Lee has been harvesting and distributing high-quality tea. They are known for introducing green tea to the North Ameri-can market half a century ago.



National Nutrition Now Carrying Body Balance Dieter Teas

Now, National Nutrition will be carrying Uncle Lee's Body Balance Dieter Teas. This tea provides natural laxatives from senna, bitter orange, and chicory to complement a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. Body Balance Dieters Tea is based on an old Chinese book of medicine ("De-tailed Outlines of Chinese Herbs," by Lee Se-Zhen) and has been proven to be one of the best beverages for dieters. Besides being caffeine-free, Body Balance Dieters Tea tastes great and does not cause cramping. Shop-pers at National Nutrition can find Body Balance Dieters Tea in flavours such as original, cranberry, lemon, and pomegranate.



At the start of the year, many people like to do a detox. Uncle Lee's Body Balance Dieter Teas make it easy and delicious to do a detox. Doing a de-tox at the start of the year can help put people on a path to wellness by en-couraging healthy habits and reducing unpleasant symptoms like brain fog and poor digestion.



The teas are caffeine-free and have a clean, natural taste that makes it easy to drink them throughout the day.



Customers visiting National Nutrition, whether online or in-store, can find a wide selection of Uncle Lee teas. The existing collection includes green tea, jasmine green tea, oolong tea, white tea, and a variety of organic teas.



Interestingly, green tea, white tea, oolong tea, and black tea are all made from the leaves of the same plant, Camellia sinensis. Black tea undergoes fermentation to produce its characteristic flavour; this process destroys most of its medicinal benefits. However, studies have shown that black tea may still have some cardiovascular benefit, reversing endothelial dysfunc-tion and damage in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD).



Green tea is packed with antioxidants to fight off free radicals, which pre-vent inflammation and, ultimately, disease. Some of the well-known com-pounds found in green tea include epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG, which is a potent antioxidant, and l-theanine, which is known for promot-ing relaxation, making it a helpful remedy for people suffering from anxi-ety.



"As a longtime tea drinker who enjoys tea for both taste and health bene-fits, I am passionate about sourcing the highest quality teas," says Darren Firth, National Nutrition's president and CEO. He continues, "Uncle Lee teas are of very high quality, offer a wide selection of pure tea varieties, and are available to National Nutrition customers at a great price."

Uncle Lee's Selection Manager, James O'Young, said, "We have a longstanding relationship with National Nutrition, and we're excited to of-fer our new line at National Nutrition. Our customers love them, and we know National Nutrition's passionate and informed customers will love them too."

Uncle Lee's Body Balance Dieter Teas are now available at National Nutri-tion. You can find them both in-store and online on their dedicated brand page for Uncle Lee's products.



About National Nutrition

For over 25 years, National Nutrition dot CA has remained a customer fa-vourite for vitamins and supplements. Their customer-oriented approach and high-quality supplement range from leading brands have led them to be Canada's trusted name in all things natural health. They even go so far as to offer educational content to their customers via videos on their YouTube channel and supplement articles on their website.