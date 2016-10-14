Nationwide Online Ammunition Store Offers Quality Rounds at Bulk Prices

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --LAX Ammunition, an online ammunition store, prides itself on providing quality rounds at affordable prices. They have partnered with a lot of big name brands like Winchester, Remington, Federal, Freedomunitions and many more. In addition to carrying these brands, they also offer their own brand of LAX factory new and reloaded ammo in their online ammunition store. For local residents, LAX also has an on-site super store in Inglewood, California where customers can shop deals.



Reloaded rounds are made with a bullet casing that has been previously fired, this allows them to keep costs down and pass savings down to the consumer. LAX Ammunition reloads their own rounds in their own U.S.-based factory. They load upwards of half a million bullets every week; they then sell them in their online ammunition store. They offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee of the quality of every bullet loaded in their factory.



In addition to bullets, they also sell tactical gear and gun accessories in their online ammunition store. They carry range clothing, rifle uppers, ammo cans, scopes, gun cases and much more. Their staff is specially trained to answer any questions or concerns for all of their customers. Those that live close to their storefront location can fire off some rounds in their firing range that is located on the same lot. All of these amenities makes LAX Ammunition one of the most successful online ammunition stores.



About LAX Ammo

LAX Ammo is an ammunition manufacturer and retailer. They have a nationwide online ammunition store where customers can shop a large variety of calibers. Because they load their own brand of LAX ammunition, they are able to offer high-quality rounds at very affordable prices. For more information or to browse their online store, visit their website. Address: 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301, phone: 1-855-407-2666.