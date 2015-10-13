Nationwide Smartwatch Repair at RockIT

Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --RockIT Repairs, a provider of third party technical repair services, is now announcing a list of services and solutions for smart watches released by major tech buffs like Apple, Samsung, Sony and others. Smart watches are the future, and indeed, the owners of these devices are going to want to repair instead of replaced due to the high initial cost of a smartwatch.



Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, RockIT Repairs is a Veteran Owned technology repair service provider that operates in fixing major and minor problems in laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones. It has delivered over 20,000 successful repairs till date, and counting. It is now extending its services to also cover smart watches released by major brands in information technology, making it truly easy to restore usage to a troublemaking smart watch.



A wearable computerized device that can be attached to one's wrist, a smart watch is supposed to bring together the convenience of a wristwatch and the usability of a smart device. It includes features beyond general timekeeping, such as making and receiving calls, playing media files and having access to a load of accessibility addons such as thermometer, calculator, compass and so forth. The earliest of smart watches wear devised in the early 1990s, and have undergone huge improvement until now in 2015.



The Apple Watch: With Apple Watch costing anywhere from $600 to $1000, you want to make sure that special care is taken while handling this extremely delicate device. The professional techs at RockIT Repairs combine delicate handling with cautious knowledge, solving most any possible hardware or software issues on your apple watch.



The Sony Smartwatch: While not as delicate and fragile as the Apple Watch, the Sony Smartwatch presents extremely convoluted internal construction that requires expert handling. Instead of trusting a name you have never heard or slipping your device into Apple's Sony's expensive hands, sending your device to RockIT can save you money and trouble.



The Samsung Galaxy Gear: The Samsung Galaxy Gear are constructed and repaired with ease, making for an excellent choice in smart watches. However, it is better to be safe than sorry. The technicians at RockIT Repairs have worked on Samsung Galaxy smart watches and understand the inner makings of the device, be it the Samsung Galaxy Gear, the Samsung Gear 2, the Samsung Gear Fit, Samsung Gear S or Gear S2.



The services of RockIT aren't limited to just these few brands. RockIT Repairs helps solve varieties of problems in smart watches manufactured and sold by different companies, these being just a few.