NativeLOOK Is Leading the Smart Jewelry Revolution: The World's Smartest and Most Stunning Jewelry

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --NativeLOOK Ltd. announced that it is going to the mass-production stage already in 2017 upon completing a round of crowdfunding. The exact date of starting a crowdfunding campaign is not released yet, but according to the company, it is going to happen soon. As known, NativeLOOK Ltd. is a pioneer and a world leader in developing wireless smart jewelry, such as smart pendants, smart bracelets, smart earrings, smart rings, which incorporate the most advanced AMOLED displays that are capable of displaying about 17 Million colors.



NativeLOOK has recently presented its technology at Wearable Europe 2017 conference, which took place in May, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.



According to Dr. Dan Grois, the CEO and Founder of NativeLOOK Ltd., you can change your look according to your mood at every moment and become stunning just with the press of a button, and this is extremely easy to use! First, the free NativeLOOK app should be downloaded and installed, while supporting connectivity with a wide range of operating systems, such as iOS, Android and Windows. After that, the NativeLOOK smart jewelry, such as a gorgeous NativeLOOK smart pendant, should be wirelessly connected by Bluetooth, and then the desired image or short video can be immediately sent to the NativeLOOK smart jewelry directly from a smartphone, tablet or smartwatch to be displayed on a stunning AMOLED display in just several seconds!



In addition, NativeLOOK smart jewelry has very extensive functionality, further incorporating various sensors. For example, NativeLOOK incorporates a color sensor, which allows you to automatically change the image displayed in your NativeLOOK smart jewelry in order to match the color of your clothing.



In addition, NativeLOOK smart jewelry incorporates a light sensor, which allows to decrease or increase display brightness, according to the current light conditions, thereby always ensuring a perfect jewelry look. It's the middle of the night? The NativeLOOK display brightness is dimmed to make it more suitable for the low light levels. It's high noon? The NativeLOOK display brightness is increased in order to provide a sharper image.



You want to record voice messages or sing karaoke? There is a high-quality microphone built into NativeLook for that very reason, and when you are ready to play back any songs or messages, there are two high-quality, stereo-mode speakers built in as well. And much-much more...



Further, NativeLOOK provides SDK tools for developers to allow developing application for any purpose and, also a marketplace of images/short videos on http://www.nativelook.com, thereby allowing its users to sell their visual content for displaying it on the NativeLOOK smart jewelry, to exchange it or to share this content for free.



NativeLOOK invites now the wide audience to register on www.nativelook.com for getting updates regarding the crowdfunding campaign start date. The company reports that a very limited number of backers will enjoy a huge discount of up to 40% on the first-come first-served basis. Please visit www.nativelook.com for more details.



About NativeLOOK Ltd

NativeLOOK Ltd. is a privately held company with Headquarters in UK. NativeLOOK is a pioneer and world leader of the smart jewelry industry, introducing wireless smart jewelry, such as smart pendants, as well as smart bracelets, smart rings, smart earrings, etc. NativeLOOK supports iOS, Android and Windows-based smartphones, tablets, and other devices which have Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, NativeLOOK provides SDK tools for developers, as well as a marketplace of images/short videos, thereby allowing users to sell their visual content to be displayed on smart jewelry, to exchange it or to share it for free. NativeLOOK makes a special emphasis on its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), and it has a very significant number of Worldwide pending patent applications and patent designs. Please visit www.nativelook.com for more details, or send queries to Dr. Dan Grois nativelook@nativelook.com.