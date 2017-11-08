Natural Anti Wrinkle Product LiftoSkin Is Designed to Slow Down Aging

Dearborn, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Aging comes as a result of various biochemical processes in human's body that affect it both externally and internally. These processes cause the body to degenerate over the time, meanwhile impacting the health and beauty of the aging individual. The popularity of anti-aging services and products is becoming more prominent today - the global anti-aging market was estimated to be worth USD 122.3 billion in 2013, and is predicted to record a strong growth till 2019.



LiftoSkin LLC has announced the launch of LiftoSkin serum - a new natural skin product for men and women that reduces wrinkles and fine lines, creases and age spots. LiftoSkin contains high amount of hydrolyzed elastin (a water-soluble protein that helps attract and retain moisture to smooth and soften the skin) and hydrolyzed collagen (a protein that plays a crucial role in the appearance of our skin). Herbal compounds in serum's composition are camellia sinensis leaf extract, rosmarinus officinalis flower extract, and centella asiatica leaf extract. This formula naturally stimulates cells to produce the amount of collagen needed for a more youthful appearance over a longer period of time.



LiftoSkin penetrates deep into the skin, thus removing dead cells, meanwhile allowing new cells to grow more rapidly. The serum acts quickly to improve skin by increasing collagen production. It also clears dark areas under the eyes and reduces sun damage resulting from exposure to UV rays.



LiftoSkin serum is now available in most of the European countries, but will be launched in Asia and South America within a month.