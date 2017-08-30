Natural Beauty Company Olla Organics Celebrates Stunning Early Success of Dead Sea Mud Mask

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --In a highly competitive beauty product market it often takes years for a brand to get traction and build momentum. Proving a dedication to excellence can pay off in a very big way, recently launch all natural beauty product brand Olla Organics has pleasantly surprised all involved with sales above and beyond any expectations for their flagship product, Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask. All signs point to this trend continuing.



"We couldn't be more pleased with this wonderful news," commented Aaron Lee, CEO of Olla Organics. "We had hoped that our dedication to not cutting corners and putting out beauty products that we could be proud off would attract positive attention, and it certainly has. We very much appreciate everyone who has taken a big step forward and are exploring what Olla Organics and our Dead Sea Mud Mask have to offer."



Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask is made of the highest quality, all natural and organic ingredients. It has won praise for its anti-aging properties, for helping make wrinkles fade away, for moisturizing skin and delivering a very vibrant youthful glow. Unlike many competing products it also dries very quickly make it much more convenient to use.



Reviews for Olla Organics continue to be positive, something sure to help continue the brand's rapid expansion.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ollaorganics.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions , without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.