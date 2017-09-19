Natural Beauty Product Brand Olla Organics Announces Special Grand Opening Promotional Discount Price on Dead Sea Mud Mask

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --In most cases, if a beauty product customer expects to make a high quality purchases, they also have to be able to handle a price point that reflects the kind of ingredients used. In exciting news for natural beauty product lovers, rising organic natural beauty product brand Olla Organics has announced they are offering their very well reviewed Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask at a special promotional price for a limited time only and while supplies last. The all natural, all organic product will be available for $15.45 until the promotion ends, with interested customers encouraged to act quickly on the deal.



"We are hoping to get the word out about what an amazing product our Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask is, so we thought why not drop the price and let people see for themselves," commented a spokesperson from Olla Organics. "It's a great time to explore our mud mask, or if you have tried it and plan on continuing to ujavascript:void(0)se it, to stock up at a deeply discounted price."



Olla Organics are fully committed to only using the best in organic and natural ingredients in their beauty products. For the Olla Organics Dead Sea Mud Mask, that means a mineral rich, moisturizing and chemical-free formula, that is being praised for lightening wrinkles, moisturizing skin and helping to fight back the effects of aging.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.ollaorganic.com.



About Olla Organics

Founded in 2017, based in New York City, Olla Organics is a beauty skin care company mission is to provide all natural results for transforming your skin. Our carefully crafted formulas use all-natural ingredients to provide superior solutions, for a wide range of skin types and skin stages. We know that the environmental factors can do a great deal to the skin, thats why Olla Organics is thought out to provides natural, effective solutions to always have you looking amazing in abrasive environmental conditions, without compromising the integrity of our ingredients. Let Olla Organics be the solution to what nature intended you to be. Beautiful.