Natural Cure for Blocked Fallopian Tubes: How Is Herbal Medicine Fuyan Pill Being Accepted by Patients Around the World?

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2020 --Last year, the January issue of National Geographic magazine published a long article called How Ancient Remedies Are Changing Modern Medicine - Long Overlooked by Western Science, Traditional Chinese Treatments Are Yielding Cutting-edge Cures.(https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2019/01/ancient-chines-remedies-changing-modern-medicine/) In this paper, Zheng Yongqi, a professor of pharmacology at Yale University, led the research and development team to prepare the cancer drug PHY906 (yiv-906) from traditional Chinese herbal medicine, pointing out that traditional Chinese medicine will play an important role in the future medicine.



In fact, although the United States has the most developed medicine and the soundest medical system in the world, two major limitations still can not be solved. The first one is a high misdiagnosis rate, abuse of Western medicine, side effects, and drug resistance. And the second one is that western medicine does not have a good solution to many chronic diseases, geriatric diseases and a large number of difficult and miscellaneous diseases, which account for more than 70% of human diseases.



In fact, the theory of conventional medicine can not explain the pathology of the human body in many aspects. Now they have begun to seek methods from the theory of traditional Chinese medicine — for example, the treatment of infertility - blocked fallopian tubes.



In all the female patients with infertility, the infertility rate caused by the tubal organic diseases is as high as 40%. Among them, blocked fallopian tubes is one of the leading causes of female infertility and ectopic pregnancy. Many people know that the treatment of blocked fallopian tubes is challenging, but few people know why it is difficult to treat.



Most of the blocked fallopian tubes cases are caused by infection, and salpingitis and pelvic inflammatory disease are very common, which is related to pathogen infection, mainly including Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, E.coli, gonococcus, proteus, pneumococcus, chlamydia.



The inflammation in the pelvic cavity spreads upward through the endometrium, causing the inflammatory changes of the tubal mucosa. The epithelium of the fallopian tube degenerates or falls off in pieces, resulting in the adhesion of the tubal mucosa, and atresia of the lumen and fimbria.



And the long-term inflammatory stimulation will lead to the loss of the peristalsis physiological properties of fallopian tube, hypertrophy, thickening, and hardness of tubal wall, tubal adhesion and stenosis, and even adhesion with the surrounding tissues, thus affecting the function of collecting eggs and delivering sperm and eggs. Many patients start the treatment without figuring out the real cause of blocked fallopian tubes. Therefore, it is difficult to obtain a significant therapeutic effect.



Western medicine treatment of blocked fallopian tubes includes antibiotics, hormone therapy and surgical treatment. Although surgery has a rapid effect, the incision is large and recovery takes longer, and the scar tissue caused by the surgery also makes it difficult for the majority of patients to conceive naturally.



On the other hand, antibiotic treatment will inevitably produce drug resistance and can not restore the normal physiological function of the fallopian tube. However, herbal medicine Fuyan Pill can perfectly solve this problem.



Traditional Chinese medicine(TCM) believes that the main etiology and pathology of blocked fallopian tubes is related to the blockage of blood vessels attached to the uterus, which is caused by poor body fluid metabolism and blood circulation.



In addition, when the fallopian tube is blocked, it often affects the ciliated tissue and the peristalsis ability of the muscular layer of the fallopian tube, so traditional Chinese medicine also considers repairing these damaged tissues and abilities. Besides, acute salpingitis generally aggravates rapidly. If it is not treated in time, it can often lead to secondary infection of other organs in the basin and pelvic peritonitis, even septicemia and shock.



Therefore, rapid control of inflammation is the key to the treatment of tubal obstruction. According to her independent TCM theoretical system and unique TCM point of view, Dr. Lee Xiaoping developed a complete herbal formula through reasonable compatibility based on the ancient formula.



Ingredients of Fuyan Pill consists of more than 50 kinds of herbs, such as bupleurum, Poria, Scutellaria, gardenia, Atractylodes, Chinese yam, Atractylodes, angelica, peach kernel, safflower, liquorice, Corydalis tuber, honeysuckle. If you are worried about the damage caused by drug resistance, it is a great choice.



Fuyan Pill can clean out the metabolized waste and has a strong bactericidal effect, which can effectively help patients kill all kinds of bacteria, viruses and pathogens, eliminate inflammation, so as to achieve the effect of removing the focus. Traditional Chinese medicine can keep a balance of water in the body and promoting blood circulation and invigorating the spleen.



Its anti-proliferation and anti-fibrosis functions can not only effectively relieve the discomfort symptoms of patients, such as pain and swelling in the abdomen and lumbosacral area, abnormal discharge and irregular menstruation. Moreover, it can also help patients improve the internal environment of the reproductive system, heal the damaged tubal cilia and myometrial peristalsis.



What's more, another reason for the difficulty in curing blocked fallopian tubes is the low immunity of the patient. Herbal medicine Fuyan Pill draws its materials from nature and has been made in reasonable compatibility. In addition, in order to be able to play a targeted curative effect, Fuyan Pill customizes the formula and carry out a personalized treatment plan according to the specific condition of patients.



Therefore, it can effectively help heal the overall physiological function of patients and enhance their immunity. Thus, it can achieve the effect of getting a thorough cure and preventing recurrences without producing side effect. will not As the old saying goes, Rome was not built in a day. As a herbal medicine, it is not so easy to be recognized and accepted by the world, and the success of Fuyan pill benefits by its continuous innovation, good and stable efficacy. Carlota, a patient from Nigeria, is a typical representative.



In January 2017, she contacted us. Shortly after marriage, she was diagnosed with multiple blocked fallopian tubes and a small hysteromyoma was found. The doctor advised Carlota to operate, but she refused. So she found Fuyan Pill on the Internet and contacted us for details of the treatment. Through a detailed understanding of her condition, Dr. Lee prescribed Fuyan Pill for three months and asked Catlota to stick to the diet.



In March 2017, she received the medicine and began treatment. At the end of June, she sent us an email, telling us that she didn't see any significant improvement, but that she would stick with the treatment and go for the HSG test. On July 10, after three months of treatment, Carlota told us that she was going to have an HSG test and expected good results.



On October 10, she sent an email to tell us that compared with the first examination, the condition was significantly improved. The right fallopian tube was completely opened, but the left one was not, so we asked her to continue the treatment.



On June 20, 2019, Carlota sent another email to share with us exciting good news. She had a baby in August 2018. And she also wrote this letter to consult the treatment of prostate diseases for her friend, it shows that Carlota has great trust in our medicine.



There is also Omega from the UK, which also has the same experience. Her fallopian tubes are seriously blocked. Doctors suggest that she should have laparoscopic surgery, but that they can not promise that her pregnancy will be intrauterine. Therefore, she found us in March 2019, considering the huge sequelae of the operation.



During the second course, she found that menstruation was delayed, and told Dr. Lee. Then Dr. Lee told her to stop taking medicine immediately and suggested that she take a B-scan. What's surprising is that B-ultrasound results show that she is pregnant. In fact, in addition to blocked fallopian tubes, Fuyan Pill can also effectively treat adenomyosis, endometriosis and other female reproductive system diseases.



Nowadays, in many countries and regions in the world, herbal medicine, acupuncture and other TCM therapies have become very popular. In a word, traditional Chinese medicine is the model of traditional treatments in the world as evaluated by WHO. Traditional Chinese medicine can help more patients and solve more medical problems. And Dr. Lee will always adhere to professionalism, concentration and focus, to serve more patients at home and abroad and bring them hope of health.



