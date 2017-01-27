New Product Launch by Pets Essential Products - Natural Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs and Cats

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --Pets Essential Products today announced that the new product - Chicken and Sweet Potato Jerky treat for dogs and cats. It is a natural flea and tick prevention treat which contains no harmful ingredients unlike colors and sprays that are currently available on the market. This healthy Chicken and Sweet Potato Jerky treat is a natural flea and tick prevention for both dogs and cats that contain garlic, brewers yeast and B vitamins that naturally produce an odor which acts as an invisible barrier repelling fleas, ticks, and other insects. Taken regularly this healthy treat provides not only a healthy nutritional treat for your pet but also makes your pet less attractive to parasites.



Human Grade Chicken



Pets Essential Products has announced that natural flea and tick prevention treat contains only the finest ingredients, and is manufactured in the US, in GMP compliant facility. The product has also been tested to ensure safety.



"We only use natural ingredients that are safe for your pet," said co-founder at Pets Essential Products, Katerina Thomas. "We provide 100% satisfaction guarantee as we are confident that our customers will love this product. We are so excited about this new delivery format which makes our product unique in a marketplace".



Chicken and Sweet Potato Jerky Availability



Chicken and Sweet Potato Jerky for Dogs and Cats is available from Amazon com Today. To get your Natural Flea and Tick Prevention Jerky Click HERE.