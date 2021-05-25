Natural Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill- Do Not Allow Chronic Epididymitis to Deny the Joys of Fatherhood

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2021 --COVID-19 can invade tissues in the testicles in some men who are infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a new study by a team of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers. The UM study was published Tuesday in The World Journal of Men's Health.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article247022937.html



The testis is an essential organ for male reproduction, which plays a vital role in male fertility. According to a review in the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences, women tend to blame themselves for their fertility issues, but male factor infertility (when the man's reproductive system is part of the problem) is the source of approximately 40–50 percent of all infertility cases.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4691969/



Many male reproductive system infections can interfere with sperm production and sperm health, leading to infertility. Epididymitis is one of the more common factors. In the United States, more than 60000 men go to the emergency room every year for epididymitis. Because bacterial infection is the most common cause of acute epididymitis, antibiotics play an essential role in treating the disease.



Chronic epididymitis is more common. Some patients turn to chronic disease due to the acute phase can not be cured entirely. And antibiotic resistance makes it unable to achieve a perfect curative effect in chronic conditions. Therefore, more and more patients begin to tend to natural therapies, natural medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic is one of them.



The main symptom of chronic epididymitis is pain. Long-term inflammation can harden the epididymis. When the sexual life reaches the climax of ejaculation, the epididymis and vas deferens ejaculate and contract, causing pain, interfering with the quality of sexual life, and causing erectile dysfunction. Also, it can affect the health of sperm. So, active treatment is necessary.



From the perspective of traditional Chinese medicine, epididymitis is caused by dampness and heat of lower energizer and imbalance of gasification. Therefore, traditional Chinese medicine treatment is mainly through diuresis, promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis, clearing heat, and detoxification.



The components in patent Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, such as Plantago Asiatica and Dianthus Superbus, have the effect of clearing away heat and diuresis. In addition, angelica, safflower, and peach kernel have the functions of promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis. At the same time, honeysuckle, forsythia, houttuynia, and so on in the formula have the effect of broad sterilization.



After reasonable compatibility, these herbs have been proved to be effective and safe for many years.



Jeremy, from the United States, has been infected with epididymitis for four years. After taking several rounds of antibiotics, he has no improvement. He has secretion and pain in his penis. The disharmony sexual life and poor sperm motility also bother him for many years. By chance, he saw an article about treating epididymitis with Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. In the process of talking with Dr. Lee, he decided to buy two courses for a try.



A month and a half later, Jeremy wrote to Dr. Lee and said, "I feel less testicular pain and fewer secretions. Thank you, Dr. Lee. I will continue my treatment." So, Jeremy bought another two courses of pills.



Two months later, "there are no secretions. I can say that the pain has been eliminated by more than 85%, the sperm motility is normal, and my harmonious sex life is back again. I will buy another course of consolidation therapy. Thank you, Dr. Lee, for bringing my life back to normal." Jeremy said.



Why can Jeremy heal? Dr. Lee explained.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has the functions of clearing away heat and toxin. Then, reasonably combined with the effective ingredients of promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis, it can effectively improve the epididymis blood circulation to relieve the pain and finally achieve the purpose of treating chronic epididymitis.



More importantly, this pill can improve patients' immunity and self-healing ability, enhance the defense against bacteria and infection, and prevent the recurrence of this disease. It also shortens the treatment time of chronic epididymitis to a certain extent.



And Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can effectively enter the entire reproductive system and urinary system and eliminate the infection. In addition to treating chronic epididymitis, it can also effectively treat other reproductive system diseases, such as chronic prostatitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis and other chronic diseases, to prevent the further spread of inflammation and affect men's fertility.



For more information about Dr. Lee's herbal formula, please visit, https://www.diureticspill.com/.



About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and specialized in male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. Her Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.