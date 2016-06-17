Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --June 18, 2016- Since no vaccine has been released yet for the deadly Zika virus, Natural Outdoor Production announces the launch of their follow up product for an overall insect repellent call Zero Natural, a lasting preventive repellent for protection against all insect, mosquitos, gnats, flies, black flies, and more. The new NOP product is made all 100% natural Essential oil, chemical-free, deet-free protection making it safe for the skin. This formula uses 100% PURE Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and not commercial synthesized chemical that many major retailer's use. The Zero Natural is a one of a kind repellent; it has been field-tested throughout the Northeast. North West and Wasatch and Rocky Mountains.



According to health experts, the ZIKA virus is a mosquito-borne disease dangerous to the inhabitants of the world. The Zika virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, commonly known as the female mosquitoes.



The well-known symptoms of this world's scary virus may include a feeling of lethargy coupled with joint pains, headache, pink eyes, and itchy rashes in some area of the body. Experts who have been dealing with the cases of this virus reported that the Zika virus can be detected by a PCR testing in blood.



Today, All Natural Outdoor Production brings to the table a lasting preventive means to some this world's scary disease by producing the Zero Natural repellent, suitable for pregnant women who is also at risk for this deadly disease.



About Zero Natural

Zero Natural is created to help prevent bites from mosquitos and other insect that may carry diseases such as the Zika virus, West Nile Virus, and Lyme Disease. It is a natural product with no chemical within the product. The formulation of Oil of lemon Eucalyptus and other essential oil that contains in it, has been tested and proven effective to repelling mosquito that may carry on the Zika virus. Zero Natural is made from 100% PURE Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and NOT from Synthesized Lemon of Eucalyptus like major commercial brands. This is what sets Natural Outdoor Products apart from anyone else in the industry. Using only PURE essential oils never synthesized it's no chemicals, nor do they ever add additives or fillers to any of their products.



