Natural Outdoors Product Launches Zika Pro Plus

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Since no vaccine has been released yet for the deadly Zika virus, Natural Outdoor Production announces the launch of Zika Pro Plus, a lasting preventive repellent for Zika virus. The new NOP product is made all 100% natural Essential oil, chemical-free, deet-free protection making it safe for the skin. The Zika Pro Plus is a one of a kind repellent; it has been field-tested in Northern Adirondacks New York, Wasatch Mountains Utah, Lillian Alabama, AND Rio in Brazil.



According to health experts, the ZIKO virus is a mosquito-borne disease dangerous to the inhabitants of the world. The Zika virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, commonly known as the female mosquitoes.



The well-known symptoms of this world's scary virus may include a feeling of lethargy coupled with joint pains, headache, pink eyes, and itchy rashes in some area of the body. Experts who have been dealing with the cases of this virus reported that the Zika virus can be detected by a PCR testing in blood.



Today, All Natural Outdoor Production brings to the table a lasting preventive means to some this world's scary disease by producing the Zika Pro Plus repellent, suitable for pregnant women who is also at risk for this deadly disease.



About Zika Pro Plus

Zika Pro Plus is created to prevent the Zika virus. It is a natural product with no chemical contains on it. The formulation of essential oil that contains on it will be effectively repelling mosquito species that carry on the Zika virus.



To lean more, please visit http://zikainsectrepellent.com



