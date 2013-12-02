OurGreenHome.co Begins Selling Dirty Diva Soaps

Hopkins, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2013 --Our Green Home www.ourgreenhome.co has made a purchase of bar shampoo, conditioner and shaving soap from Dirty Diva Soaps, available for its online retail website. This is in addition to other natural soaps, bar shampoos and chemical free lotions that we already sell on www.ourgreenhome.co



Dirty Diva Soaps of Cumberland, MA., specializes in handmade natural vegan shea butter soaps and shampoo bars. Richly emollient, they use natural oils and butters and only the finest fragrances to create each soap. All soaps, shampoos, and conditioners are made fresh in small batches. Dirty Diva Soaps uses all natural ingredients with no harmful chemicals that would come in contact with your body.



About Our Green Home.co

Our Green Home.co is an online retailer that strives to find everyday products that are environmentally friendly and use fewer resources and or help customers use less paper, plastic, water and/or energy.



The advantage if using bar bath products is that there is no plastic bottle. Plastic being a major source of litter and pollution in the environment and the ocean. The containers used for all of our natural soaps and chemical free shampoos and bar lotions is minimal and recyclable.



For more information please visit www.ourgreenhome.co