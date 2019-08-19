Natural Therapy of Fuyan Pill Is Expected to Cure Endometriosis of 176 Million Women Worldwide by Oral Use

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Recently, the 1st World TCM and Acupuncture Forum was held in Argentina. More than 500 herbal medicine experts and scholars from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Canada, and other countries participated in the Forum. At the meeting, Zhilin Dong, chairman of the overseas Chinese Medicine Forum, issued a concise report on the current situation of global herbal medicine development. Expert Xiaoxiong Shen(United States) highlighted the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis in herbal medicine.http://www.tcmworldforum.com/report-of-1st-world-tcm-acupuncture-forum/?lang=en



In the treatment of endometriosis in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dr. Lee, as an expert in this field, through 30 years of clinical experience, has a prominent role in the study of Fuyan Pill. The formula consists of more than 50 flavor herbal ingredients such as Poria cocos, Chinese yam, peach kernel, safflower, honeysuckle(arching shrubs or twining vines in the family Caprifoliaceae), licorice and so on. It has the functions of dispelling cold, promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis, softening firmness and dispersing nodules, relieving swelling and analgesia. It can make the mass of endometriosis near the pelvic cavity shrink, despondent and completely absorb and fall off. It can completely cure endometritis without recurrence.



According to official statistics, endometriosis affects about 176 million women worldwide. According to a recent study of the Battalion's Nonprofit Health Network, although two-thirds of women know about patients with endometriosis, only 29% of women can successfully identify their symptoms. Some women even have 10 years of endometriosis without a diagnosis. Many patients are often misdiagnosed, and many received ultrasound results that "patients experienced mild discomfort during the scanning process". To make matters worse, there is no correlation between the degree of pain experienced and the severity of an individual's illness. "I've been searching for different causes, one of which is endometriosis, and I did give this advice to my doctors when they just said,'Oh, no, absolutely not. "I explained that I had severe periodic pain and general abdominal pain, and they still refused." Katrine Conyers, 24, said.http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20190116-what-is-endometriosis



Although there are many treatments for endometriosis, such as surgery, painkillers and hormone drugs, according to many cases, these treatments can not achieve the complete cure effect. Just as a coin has two sides, there are advantages and disadvantages in these three methods. Painkillers can only relieve pain, but they can't relieve it from the root. Hormones are better than painkillers in relieving pain and controlling the deterioration of the condition, but if patients stop taking them, the effect will decrease rapidly. As for the most effective treatment-surgery, in clinical practice, many patients have undergone unnecessary hysterectomy by doctors, especially for young women under 30 years of age, the side effects are obvious. "If endometriosis grows outside the uterus, surgery will not help," said Dr. Tamer Seckin, a gynecologist.



According to Yasmin Noone in SBS, although endometriosis can be treated by surgery, in Traditional Chinese Medicine, herbal medicine can be better on treating endometriosis, and will not recur. According to TCM pathology, blood stasis and obstruction of Qi are common causes. Patients with endometriosis have pain in urination, intercourse or defecation during menstruation. These symptoms are usually accompanied by severe pain in the lower abdomen or waist. Therefore, herbal medicine for this disease should have the characteristics of dissolving blood stasis, promoting blood circulation and dispelling abnormal tissues. The Fuyan Pill developed by Dr. Lee's TCM clinic has this effect and can cure endometriosis thoroughly, which is expected to relieve the pain of 176 million women worldwide.



Melissa, 40, from the United States, has been suffering from endometriosis for four years. After taking painkillers and hormones, she still felt pain in her lower abdomen and waist, and going out in cold conditions would aggravate the pain. Sometimes she heard an old Chinese doctor recommend that Fuyan Pill can treat endometriosis. Later she found Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic on the internet. She said: "As I hoped, the medication made everything go smoothly. The pain has eased in the first month since I started taking the medicine. "Now, most of the symptoms are gone! That is great! Thank you very much for Dr. Lee's prescription and careful guidance! "Melissa said after taking the pills three months.



According to statistics, more than 40% of patients with endometriosis are accompanied by infertility. Dr. Lee's Fuyan Pill has enabled more than 2,000 patients worldwide to successfully conceive while curing endometriosis. Besides, infertility caused by gynecological diseases such as adenomyosis, chronic salpingitis, and fallopian tube blockage can also be treated by Fuyan Pill, with a cure rate of over 92%.



About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic

Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist for 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.