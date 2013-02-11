New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --For years, vitiligo treatment was limited to harsh medical and surgical options, both of which are rife with side effects and often do not give the desired results. Now, a new treatment system is taking the dermatological world by storm: the Natural Vitiligo Treatment System developed by Michael Dawson and endorsed by numerous scientific publications.



Traditionally, it has been believed that vitiligo is caused by the skin-producing cells (melanocytes) becoming non-functional. Although this is partly true, this change is not permanent. Michael Dawson, a nutritionist, biomedical researcher and health consultant, found that these cells can be stimulated to start functioning again through an approach involving dietary change, natural supplements and topical remedies. In a recent interview on the Washington Post, Dawson explained that research has shown that persons with vitiligo have an altered metabolic pathway of a number of nutrients. As a result, even if they are taking an adequate amount of micronutrients, their body only handles a fraction of the nutrients, leading to a secondary deficiency.



Dawson found that by using a combination of nutrients in specific dosages, the melanocytes can be stimulated to start functioning again, and 95% of the persons who underwent his treatment reported virtually complete re-pigmentation within 2 months. Dawson also discovered that a single natural extract was effective at stopping the spread of vitiligo immediately; this finding was confirmed by a study done at the University of Toronto.



Although the Natural Vitiligo Treatment System by Michael Dawson is not the only alternative vitiligo therapy out there, it is the only one that is based on core medical and scientific research, and is the only one that has been clinically proven to be effective at curing vitiligo. In fact, the Natural Vitiligo Treatment System cites no less than 22 peer-reviewed scientific and medical publications, including studies published in the Cutis: Cutaneous Medicine for the Practitioner and Acta Dermato-Venereologica. Studies published in these journals confirm that natural regimens using the dosages stated in Dawson's Natural Vitiligo Treatment System are indeed effective at curing vitiligo.



Asked about why it took so long for a natural cure for vitiligo to be found, Dawson commented "Unfortunately the pharmaceutical and medical industry is driven by profits, not benefits to patients. That's why they keep designing drugs that are expensive, of limited effectiveness, and that need to be taken continuously for years. That's the perfect combination for ensuring ever-increasing profits. An example of such shameless profiteering on a large scale is the wide prescription of statins for anyone with even borderline high cholesterol. Statins actually have very limited effectiveness, are associated with a number of side-effects, and…guess what…once a person starts taking them, they will need to keep taking them for their whole lives! Not so surprising is it?".



In the hopes of getting his cure out there for everyone who needs it, earlier this year Michael Dawson carried out a large intervention for free for almost a hundred long-term vitiligo sufferers. All reported dramatic re-pigmentation which was evident just weeks after starting treatment. His system is already being implemented in several holistic health clinics, and Dawson himself is offering free consultations to anyone who subscribes to his website. For more information, visit Michael Dawson's personal website at NaturalVitiligoTreatmentSystem.com