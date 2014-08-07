Grand Canyon, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2014 --The Arizona National Scenic Trail will now be celebrated worldwide. The 800-mile-long Arizona Trail is showcased in a large-scale, brand new exhibit here at this popular Grand Canyon-area visitor center at the entrance to the Canyon’s South Rim. The exhibit, sponsored by Nature Valley, will be unveiled to the public during a grand opening ceremony on the afternoon of August 14.



The new Arizona National Scenic Trail Exhibit fills the National Geographic Visitor Center’s interior courtyard and features a large map of Arizona depicting the entire trail along with wall graphics explaining the Arizona Trail’s diverse terrain, plants and animals.



“It’s like a virtual tour of the Arizona National Scenic Trail,” said Janet Rosener, General Manager, National Geographic Visitor Center. “The display really captures the natural beauty that exists throughout the state, as well as the diversity of trail users who find adventure on the Arizona Trail. We are sure that our visitors from around the world will take a great interest in the Arizona Trail because of this exhibit.”



The Arizona National Scenic Trail Exhibit grand opening is here on Thursday, August 14th from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and features remarks by Matthew Nelson, Arizona Trail Association Executive Director; Art Babbott, Coconino County Supervisor District 1; Greg Bryan, Mayor of Tusayan; VIPs from Pink Jeep Tours and others. The grand opening also helps highlight Nature Valley’s support and their teamwork with the NGVC to support the nearby Grand Canyon School. Food will be provided by Pink Jeep Tours, the new steward volunteers for trail maintenance of section 37C of the Arizona National Scenic Trail. Dippin' Dots Ice Cream will also be on site and all proceeds during the event will benefit the Arizona Trail Association.



"We are pleased to be able to provide support both for raising worldwide awareness of the incredible majesty and diversity of the Arizona National Scenic Trail as well as contributions to our local school and community,” said Rosener. “This May we co-sponsored a community event supporting Arizona Trail awareness and stewardship and last year the Grand Canyon School was given $1,300 by collecting Nature Valley granola bar box tops.”



This May the National Geographic Visitor Center was also a gateway community event sponsor with other Tusayan businesses of The Arizona Trail Trek. Accomplished Arizona hiker, Sirena Dufault, walked the entire Arizona Trail – from Arizona’s border with Mexico, through the Grand Canyon to the Utah border – during two and half months raising over $17,000 for the Arizona Trail Association from online crowd funding and from donations at gateway community events.



“Each year, the Visitor Center receives hundreds of thousands of visitors,” said Matthew Nelson. “And for many it is their introduction to the natural wonders and human history found within Grand Canyon. Now, visitors will be surrounded by inspiring images and get an informative initial tour of the Arizona Trail the moment they step into the courtyard.”



Your Complete Guide to the Arizona National Scenic Trail, a recently published official guidebook, will be for sale at the event at the National Geographic Visitor Center/IMAX Theater.



The National Geographic Visitor Center, located one mile south of the entrance to Grand Canyon National Park South Rim, and Nature Valley are proud sponsors of the Arizona Trail Association and the Arizona National Scenic Trail Exhibit. An Arizona Trail segment is only a few steps away from the National Geographic Visitor Center. The Visitor Center also provides visitors with Grand Canyon information, maps, park passes, Pink Jeep Tours and has an IMAX® Theater, which shows hourly the popular Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets film. Visit explorethecanyon.com for more information on the Center and all that it has to offer.



contacts:

Janet Rosener, General Manager of the National Geographic Visitor Center/IMAX Theater, jrosener@ngvccanyon.com, (928) 638-2468

Matthew J. Nelson, Executive Director of the Arizona Trail Association, matthew@aztrail.org, (520) 404-7992

additional media contact: Steele Wotkyns, WotkynsPRplus, (928) 266-2129, steelewot3@gmail.com