NatWest Sponsors First 'Recognition Day' in Doncaster

Doncaster, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Over 50 local unsung heroes in Doncaster have been recognised by local Entrepreneur Shane Bratby at his inaugural Recognition Day awards. Taking place at the iconic Mansion House building in the centre of Doncaster on 20th January 2016, the event was set up to recognise citizens who 'do the right thing' to support others and go the extra mile. The event was made possible by NatWest stepping forward to be the first headline sponsor.



Shane Bratby, a 31 year old Doncaster resident who suffers from Fredrichs Ataxia, was inspired to create this event after a recent stay in hospital. It was during this stay where staff went above and beyond to care for him and save his life. Shane said 'We need an event like this. When you give gratification it is the best feeling in the world.'



Of the invited guests, 3 took away the top prizes on the evening. The Goodwill Charity award recognised the work done by SSAFA which is an armed forces charity supporting ex-servicemen and women. Legacy Church, an organisation who support local vulnerable students and provide gifts for the children's ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, won the Goodwill Business Award.



Finally, Tony Steppeck who raised £10,500 for Weston Park Hospital was presented with the Goodwill Citizen award.



The awards were presented by Civic Mayor David Nevett and Deputy Civic Mayoress Kathleen Nevett.



Shane Bratby, Founder of Recognition Day, went on to say 'By sponsoring and believing in this event it shows that NatWest has a heart and sets a tremendous example. The bank has increased their face by showing love and commitment towards those who do good across the UK.'



In attendance on the evening was local NatWest Branch Manager, Fiona Wordsworth who said of the event 'A humbling experience to see people from all walks of life, taking their time and own money to help others not so fortunate. We at Doncaster Branch are proud of what we do within the local community and this evening has inspired us to think about how we could host a similar event'



Peter Allish, National Enterprise Manager for NatWest, said 'At NatWest we recognise our commitment to the society we operate in. We are pleased to have been able to assist Shane and support Recognition Day to get started. We hope to see this innovative and inspirational event grow from strength to strength.'



About NatWest

NatWest is supporting community projects, charities, education and enterprise in the communities it operates in, all across the UK.



The community vision of NatWest is to share their collective expertise, strengths, skills and wealth to build better communities around us; building a brighter future for disadvantaged young people, and giving to charitable causes. There's no set type of cause that NatWest support – they judge each one based on its merits. So far NatWest have helped in the fight against cancer, and supported people with disabilities, autism and dementia. NatWest have also supported charities for a diverse range of people and a diverse range of locations.



NatWest support numerous charitable causes through large-scale fundraising initiatives, and through the promotion of their employee giving scheme.



For more details please visit http://www.recognitionday.co.uk/



Contacts:

Name: Peter Allish Tel: 07825 691 467 e-mail: peter.1.allish@rbs.co.uk

Website: http://www.natwest.com