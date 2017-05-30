Naughty Pudding Launches Crowdfunding for the Revolutionary Ditto Case for iPhone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --Everyone with an iPhone case never expects their case to change at any time, let alone several times per day. But that's exactly what consumers can expect from the Ditto Case.



The Ditto Case is a new protective phone case allowing anyone to change the appearance of their iPhone to match their mood or the clothes they're wearing. It's all possible through various backplates that can be changed and switched anytime and anywhere.



Some cases may have screws to keep the case secure but making it too hard to make any changes easily. Ditto Case is created to let consumers easily change the style of the case to match their mood or their outfit by simply sliding the back plate into the frame.



The Ditto Case consists of a high-tech aluminum alloy frame and an array of interchangeable back plates in assorted styles and colors. It's extremely easy to use; simply slide out the current plate and replace it with the one you want thanks to the aluminum alloy frame.



The different back plates available through Naughty Pudding's Kickstarter Campaign:



- Aluminum Alloy

- Italian Import Leather

- Carbon Fiber

- Custom Plastic Back Plate with Photo Printing.

- Tailor Made Aluminum Alloy Back Plate with Laser-etched Graphic.



The custom options are made using customer-supplied photographs or other imagery.



Special pricing on the different frames and backplates are available via The Ditto Case Kickstarter project until July 25th.



