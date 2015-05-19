Pressure Point Releases Secret of Nausea Relief in New Animated Video

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2015 --Pressure Point Inc. reveals in its new animated video how individuals can be truly spared the ordeals of nausea and vomiting (N&V), especially relating to cancer chemotherapy, surgery and the discomfort of pregnancy morning sickness. The video's narrative is directed towards healthy living by reducing the N&V risks associated with these conditions, through the human body's positive response to the effective use of constant stimulation of the P-6 acupressure point.



Here is the video link: http://www.pressurerightstrips.com/new-the-secret-to-nausea-relief/



Joseph DiLustro, Pressure Point, CEO, said, "Consumers need to realize that they have the essential body armor to shield themselves from the effects of nausea and vomiting in certain instances." "There is no denying that pressure stimulation will in fact produce optimal anti-nausea results if maintained continuously on a specific pressure point, adds DiLustro."



About Pressure Point Inc.

Pressure Point Inc. is the manufacturer of the clinically proven, FDA cleared Pressure Right® pressure stimulation anti-nausea strips. Pressure Right's high-quality scientific standards of safety and effectiveness are experienced upon the product's implementation. Its consistency of high-quality results has proven to be a very beneficial health strategy against nausea and vomiting.



As part of an introductory program, Pressure Point is offering a free product to consumers for participating in our survey.



To participate go to http://www.pressurerightstrips.com/go/voice-your-support/



For more information, please visit the Pressure Right website at http://www.pressurerightstrips.com



Media Contact:

Joseph DiLustro

jdilustro@pressurerightstrips.com

908 – 601-8877 http://www.pressurerightstrips.com