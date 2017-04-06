NaviBees Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Deployed Successfully in Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --NaviBees is pleased to announce the successful completion of their first project in Qatar. The company's indoor positioning and navigation systems were deployed with great success at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition held on 20-25 Feb, 2017. NaviBees is a Dubai-based company offering cutting-edge Indoor Location-based Services throughout the Middle East and North Africa region. The company offers a comprehensive indoor location platform to deliver innovative, value-added services inside buildings.



Location-based notification service from NaviBees is suitable for airports, shopping malls, railway stations; and helps send certain announcements or special offers to the end users in relation to their location. NaviBees indoor navigation technology is capable of accurately identifying a position inside enclosed buildings. The company's also offers Visitors data analytics service that analyzes the user's behaviour and profile the visitors based on their age, gender and other types of information.



Run and managed by Auditoire, Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibitionis a not-to-be-missed opportunity for the brands and designers looking to reach out to their target audience. This year, the exhibition took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in the heart of West Bay. The finest of collections, special edition items, and unique pieces from four hundred renowned international brands and local designers were displayed during this event.



iBeacons (tags) running on BLE or Bluetooth low energy were mounted in the walls and booths of the exhibition by NaviBees at DJWE 2017. Android and iOS apps were developed specifically for the exhibition to help the attendees with different points of interests such as exhibitor details and their booth locations. The app also offered information and location based notifications that made it possible to effectively communicate the special offers and announcements.



Highlighting the quality of service delivered by NaviBees at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2017, the Managing Director at Auditoire, Mazen Abd Rabbo mentioned, "NaviBees technology offers a great deal of accuracy in terms of positioning and navigation, it also provides key data analytics which helped us understanding our visitors' behaviour during DJWE 2017. We are very pleased with our first collaboration and looking forward to more projects in the future"



More about NaviBees and their service can be found at https://navibees.com/



About NaviBees

NaviBees is an innovative company based out of Dubai, leading the field of Indoor Navigation and Location-based Services in the MENA region. The company provides a complete range of indoor positioning solutions for the development of innovative and high value-added services inside buildings.