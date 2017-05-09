NaviBees Partners with Eventtus to Successfully Deploy 3D Mapping and Indoor Navigation System at Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --MENA region's leading provider of indoor positioning and location-based services, NaviBees has recently joined hands with Eventtus to deliver interactive 3D mapping and indoor navigation systems for the events and exhibitions organized by them. An all-in-one engagement platform for events, Eventtus functions as a one stop shop to manage events, sell tickets and build interactive event apps for their clients. Following this partnership, NaviBees has made a significant contribution towards organizing the recently concluded Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition by offering 3D maps for the event app developed by Eventtus.



The 11th Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition was held on April 28-May 2 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. This ladies-only exhibition showcased abayas, jalabiyas, gowns, shoes, belts and bags from over two hundred and fifty designers and brands from Qatar, the GCC and beyond.



Indoor navigation solutions from NaviBees are extremely efficient in identifying the exact position of any entity within an enclosed building. Incorporation of indoor maps has been one of the top priorities for Eventtus since they ventured into the exhibitions and trade shows space. Their primary objective was to adopt a technology solution that will help the event attendees locate a particular booth easily and efficiently. By partnering with NaviBees, Eventtus has now enhanced their service by introducing features such as 3D maps, positioning and indoor navigation. Capable of functioning offline, these 3D maps can be used even with limited internet connectivity.



Highlighting the importance of the company's partnership with NaviBees, the CEO of Eventtus Mai Medhat said, "We are very happy and excited for our partnership with NaviBees. Indoor maps are an essential feature for exhibitions and we were impressed with NaviBees solution. The accuracy of NaviBees navigation is critical to all exhibitions and the voice directions are an additional very cool feature to offer to our users. At Eventtus, we strive to offer the best solution to our clients and we will continue working with NaviBees to offer the best possible solution to exhibitions."



