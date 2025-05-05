North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2025 --OSHA Pros, LLC keeps New York City construction safe and compliant by offering the NYC SST 8 hour refresher course, available on OSHA.net. The NYC Department of Buildings mandates that both workers and supervisors undergo site safety training to address the many hazards present on construction sites.



These safety guidelines are rooted in Local Law 196 of 2017, which outlines the need for periodic training and refresher courses to maintain certification.



OSHA Pros' NYC SST 8 hour refresher course covers several crucial aspects that are fundamental for maintaining a safe construction site, including:



? Fall Prevention - Fall hazards are among the most common and dangerous risks on construction sites. The NYC SST 8 hour refresher course provides a refresh on crucial fall prevention strategies, reinforcing the importance of using safety equipment like harnesses, guardrails, personal fall arrest systems, and more.

? Scaffold Safety - The proper use and maintenance of scaffolds are critical in maintaining a safe working environment on construction sites. The refresher course offers an in-depth review of scaffold inspection protocols, ensuring that trainees fully understand how to spot potential issues such as structural instability or improper assembly. Emphasizing the significance of regular checks, this training reinforces how to prevent accidents related to scaffolding!

? Site Safety Protocols - The NYC SST 8 hour refresher course provides trainees with an updated review of emergency protocols and the necessary steps to take during an on-site crisis. The course focuses on enhancing situational awareness, ensuring that trainees remain vigilant and prepared to react promptly in emergencies.



About OSHA Pros, LLC



OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide NYC SST 8 hour refresher training to keep construction workers in the New York City area safe and compliant on their job sites. From keeping workers safe to ensuring legal compliance, this training empowers workers to navigate job site risks effectively. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in the NYC SST 8 hour refresher course!