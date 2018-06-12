Navneet Goenka, CEO of GLITZKOIN, Co-Sponsors the KL Charity Feast

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2018 --It was not business as usual for GLITZKOIN CEO Navneet Goenka on 8th June 2018, the evening was reserved for a special event at the open foyer of the Starhill Gallery (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia). The charity event was organized to mark the 'breaking of fast', the invitees included 30 adorable children from the Akademi Tahfiz Darul Abrar.



A sumptuous Buka Puasa feast was organized for the children, also present were the ADUN from Meru (Selangor) YB Ustaz Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar and a group of prominent business personalities. Feasting on the delicious food and clutching their special gifts, the kids had a merry evening.



On being asked about the much publicized GLITZKOIN diamond blockchain project, the CEO preferred to mingle with the kids and keep business talk at bay. He instead reiterated his commitment to help the underprivileged.



"Although we have similar activities during all other festive celebrations, we never get tired of seeing the joy on the faces of the recipients, especially children when they learn that they too are important members of society and thus should be given, the chance to share in the occasion and get a slice of joy that many of us take for granted", the CEO said.



Navneet Goenka expressed his gratitude to all the invitees and thanked his staff for taking the opportunity to help the less fortunate in society. He promised to make this a regular event and expand similar activities not only in Malaysia but wherever possible.



GLITZKOIN: Poised to launch the first diamond blockchain to be headed by a diamond veteran, the project is set to improve efficiency and market scope in the 90 billion dollar diamond industry. Details about the GLITZKOIN crypto currency and more can be reviewed on the http://www.glitzkoin.com website.