Navneet Goenka Glitzkoin CEO, Urges the Crypto World to Help the Needy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Second generation diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project Navneet Goenka, urged the crypto community to help the needy.



The Glitzkoin CEO said, '… don't call me a philanthropist as I am far from being that but, I do feel that businesses should become aware of the environment and society in which they function. It is possible to make a difference without, overspending time or money …'.



In his words, '… crypto activity has brought wealth and prosperity to many, it would be great if these people, shared some of their wealth with the poor and needy. No effort is too small, the help could benefit a single individual or a group of underprivileged (people) …'.



Glitzkoin has conducted a string of charity events in India and Malaysia. In the latest event, the Glitzkoin team headed by CEO Navneet Goenka and Business Development Manager Lila Ruzaini, organized a sumptuous iftaar meal, in a remote Malaysian village. Iftaar is the meal eaten at sunset during the Ramadhan month.



The previous two events focused on children and child education. Children in a school in rural India were provided with school bags, notebooks, pencils and lunch boxes etc. The kids were also served with refreshments and their favorite snacks. In the other event, 200 children in a reputed Bombay orphanage, were provided with provisions, towels, napkins and other daily requirements.



Interestingly, it is not only the CEO at Glitzkoin who is keen on helping the lesser fortunate in society. Navneet Goenka mentioned that, '… Lila Ruzaini Head Of Business Development Glitzkoin, is well known for her social work in Malaysia. Her event, Raising Awareness About Diabetes last year, was highly appreciated in medical and government circles. Glitzkoin is proud to have been part of the event …'.



When asked about future plans for such projects, the diamond veteran was instantly affirmative, '… we will keep moving forward, this is not a one time push. With the Glitzkoin project and DiaEx diamond trading platform showing considerable progress, the entire team is hard pressed for time. But helping the needy is just as important and we will surely continue our efforts. I humbly request other businesses and members of the crypto community to play their part.'



Glitzkoin: Unlike most blockchain projects that are conceived by tech pundits, Glitzkoin evolved within the corridors of the $90 billion diamond industry. Coming from a family, that has played a leading role in the glittering industry for over five decades, Navneet Goenka is convinced that blockchain technology and digital currency, can resolve most of the inefficiencies that exist in the industry. This in his opinion, will significantly improve the demand for the precious stone.



Glitzkoin includes a comprehensive diamond trading platform DiaEx. Supporting both B2B and B2C trade in diamonds, DiaEx uses the GTN token as the mode of payment. Glitzkoin successfully completed an ICO in June 2018, the GTN token currently trades on the Dobitrade, Cointiger and Stellarport crypto exchanges. Launched at a time when most tokens, crashed well below their ICO closing value, the Glitzkoin GTN token continues to trade well above its ICO closing price.



