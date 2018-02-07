Navroop Sahdev to Join Retainly as an Advisory Board Member

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Retainly is proud to welcome Navroop Sahdev one of the most promising global blockchain experts as an advisor to the company lending momentum to Retainly's ICO which has launched most of its deliverable products.



The new advisor, Ms. Navroop Sahdev, is based out of Boston, Massachusetts. Navroop works at the cutting edge of the Financial Services industry, vertical technologies (like Blockchain) and Economic theory (drawing upon Innovation, Networks theory and Complex Systems), creating valuable Business Intelligence. Navroop is currently building a FinTech company that seeks to leverage blockchain technology. She is a Research Associate at the Centre for Blockchain Technologies (CBT) at University College London and Centre d'économie de l'Université Paris Nord (CEPN) and holds three masters in IP Management, Economics of Innovation and Applied Economics. A United Nations Youth Delegate for 2017, Navroop has co-authored Hyperledger's Blockchain for Business online course. Her experience includes scientific research, business development, team building and business strategy. She holds a host of leadership roles in the DLT space, both as a practitioner as well as a researcher, and speaks regularly at FinTech and blockchain conferences. Previously, she has worked at Harvard University and United Nations Environment Programme.



Navroop will bring in subject matter expertise at the intersection of Blockchain technologies, economic science and business strategy to Retainly. Palash Bagchi, Founder of Retainly, is extremely excited to onboard Navroop to its advisory panel. Palash thinks that Navroop is a classic example of youth mixed with the right experience and knowledge.



Retainly will start its token (RETN) crowdsale in March 2018 and the Presale is currently live. Being in business since January 2017 with more than 2000 merchants already as its customer, Retainly is setting the ICO standards in the most appropriate way. Among its ICO deliverables, Retainly has already released its Viral Referral Marketing platform, and its DApp with REST APIs for any business to consume and start a crypto loyalty reward program within a matter of days.



Retainly has also forged partnerships with some of the World's largest retailers like Carrefour, Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry, Qatar Airways, and a dozen more. It is being contemplated that later this week, Retainly will also release the World's first Crypto Cashback business which will offer massive discounts from all these partner stores and in addition, add massive Cashback to double up the consumer's savings. Many mainstream shoppers will be able to hold and transact in RETN cryptocurrency, thanks to RETN Deals.