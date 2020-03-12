NBA Player Daniel Ochefu Is Starting a Summer Camp for Kids to Hone in on Their Basketball Skills and Sportsmanship.

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Ochefu was an elite level player at Villanova on the Wildcats and helped them win a national championship in 2016, beating the UNC Tar Heels. Ochefu played in the NBA for the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. He played on a number of G league teams before going over to Japan and signing with the Ibaraki Robots in 2019.



Ochefu's summer camps will be held at Westtown Private School. These camps are a once in a lifetime basketball training experience staffed by current and former college athletes and coaches. These camps are a great opportunity to learn basic practice techniques and emphasize fundamental skills.



Ochefu will be offering two different basketball camps for boys ages 7-17: Pro Skills Camp and Friday Elite Sessions.



The Pro Skills Camp is a day camp that runs Monday-Thursday 9:30am - 3:00pm and is for all skill levels. There are three sessions campers can join. Session 1 is June 8th-11th, session 2 is June 15th-18th and session 3 is July 6th-9th. The Pro Skills Camp is an opportunity to learn the game differently than what most have to offer. WIth a strong emphasis on skill development, the camp also stresses the importance of being a great person off of the court and how that translates to on the court success. At the Pro Skills Camp, campers will be given a jersey, free lunch, daily awards, autograph sessions and guest speakers. Afternoon sessions will include games and skills challenges and a professional photographer will be on site for an additional cost of $100. If your camper is a student at Westtown, they receive $100 off of the registration fee.



The Friday Elite Sessions is for higher level athletes that are looking to grow their skillset. This camp takes place on Fridays from 9am - 3pm. There are three sessions campers can sign up for that take place on June 12th, June 19th and July 10th. At the Friday Elite Sessions, campers will receive a complimentary bag of gear. All campers will be getting very specific instructions catered to their needs as a player. Each camper will be focused on individually to ensure that the right habits and techniques are being developed. The afternoon session will include a rigorous weight room workout with our strength and conditioning coach. Spots for our Friday Elite sessions are limited to ensure we can focus on every camper, so sign up early to reserve your spot.



These camps are excellent for any boy who is looking to improve his basketball skills and learn the importance of teamwork and a great attitude. These camps are also a great way to stay active, which can keep your child's health on track.



If you're interested in signing your child up for either of these camps or you'd like more information, you can visit https://ochefucamps.com/camp-information/ or email the team at ochefucamps@gmail.com. All registrations must take place online. Space is reserved on a first come first serve basis, so make sure you reserve a spot as soon as possible.