NBA Stars Marcus and Markieff Morris' Foundation Hosts Charity Event During All-Star Weekend

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Charity events are nothing new for NBA veterans and twins Marcus and Markieff Morris. Since entering the league, the pair has worked to use their good fortune to help others in their hometown of Philadelphia and in the cities where they play. Late last year, the twins, Thomas Robinson, and their mother Thomasine "Angel" Morris, established Family Over Everything Foundation, Inc. for their charitable giving.



While the brothers were enjoying various activities during the league's All-Star break earlier this month, Ms. Morris and Amber Soulds, executive director of the Family Over Everything Foundation, hosted the foundation's inaugural event, which was designed to help single mothers in the Los Angeles area, who have recently faced great hardships, feel like all-stars.



"All-Star Treatment for All-Star Moms" took place on February 16 in the Skybox Penthouse at the new luxurious Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, overlooking the city. The single mothers were treated to a day of pampering and a Hollywood-style makeover with a glam squad led by celebrity hairstylist Robbi Rogers and wardrobe stylists Aly Morgan, Matthew Peridis and Michelle Savage. Manly Handz mobile spa service was on site to further pamper the participants, offering hand and foot massages. After receiving their makeovers, the single mothers participated in a photoshoot to capture their transformation and dined at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood. Luxury transportation was provided by Norman Lewis First Class Limousine Service, and the evening was capped with the group attending a fashion showcase downtown, where the mothers were presented to the crowd and had the opportunity to model their new looks.



The foundation's efforts were lauded by the mothers in attendance. "It was a fantastic day of pampering," remarked one of the participants, a single mother of two. "It was so much fun, and I felt like a princess!"



"This is something that I've been wanting to do. These mothers have worked so hard and are very deserving of being treated like all-stars, and I really wanted to encourage them to continue persevering," said Ms. Morris, who urged the mothers to stay in touch and be a support system for each other.



The foundation worked with local nonprofit organizations Imagine LA, Richstone Family Center and SHIELDS for Families to select the participants. Ms. Morris and Ms. Soulds were joined by the mothers of NBA All-Stars Andre Drummond, James Harden, Kemba Walker and John Wall in sponsoring the deserving single mothers.