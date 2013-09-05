NC Electrical Inspectors Host Regional National Electrical Code Education and Trade Show Oct 6-9

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --North Carolina will be the location for the 85th annual International Association of Electrical Inspectors Southern Section convention and trade show October 6-9 2013. The conference will take place at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside. Details are available at: http://www.iaei.org/southern.



IAEI Continuing education seminars are unlike internet courses that focus on memorization of test answers. The IAEI seminars are interactive, and personal learning is encouraged by creating opportunities to ask questions that will be discussed by industry experts – in groups and one-on-one conversations. IAEI offers the best face-to-face educational sessions, while most internet classes just teach you to memorize answers. The Education Program will focus on the 2014 National Electrical Code. The Code Panel will be using the IAEI Analysis of Changes - 2014 NEC to explain the code changes and to answer questions. All attendees will receive a free copy ($68.50 value) of the IAEI Analysis of Changes - 2014 NEC. You will earn 12 hours of continuing education credit for the full program.



James Shivar has been employed and actively involved with the electrical industry in North Carolina for the past 29 years, employed by the New Hanover County Planning and Inspections Department for 18 of those years, He currently serves as their Chief Electrical Code Compliance Official. James has held a N.C. State Electrical Contractor’s license since 1987, and has been an active member of the N.C. Ellis Cannady Chapter of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors for the past 18 years.



“Membership and involvement in the IAEI helps to keep me current with the electrical industry. The educational opportunities and networking with other jurisdictions and industry trade partners have proven to be a valuable resource. The topics and subject matter of the continuing education classes are both current and relevant to the changing electrical industry that we are involved in today, and the instructors are always well prepared for the classes. The value of membership in the IAEI is also reflected in the cost of continuing education classes offered by our chapter, which offers significant discounts to our members on class registration fees”. About the IAEI convention tradeshow, Shivar goes on to say, “We are introduced to many new products by the various manufacturers’ representatives at the trade show, and given product installation information to help ensure code compliance. The potential contact list and relationships which are built at such trade show events, prove to be a great source of specific technical knowledge for future electrical installations”.



James Steele is an electrical contractor in the Wilmington area. Working up through the ranks from apprentice to master electrician to contractor, James began an electrical contracting business in 1983. Today, Steele Electrical Contractors LLC is very experienced in residential, commercial and industrial work. Steele Electrical Contractors is licensed in NC, SC and VA for commercial and industrial projects. With over 100 convenience stores completed, Steele has extensive experience in electrical service placement, interior lighting design and optimal fixture selection. The residential division in NC serves New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties. and provides all electrical service from new home construction to remodels and general repairs. In May 2013, Steele Electrical received third Consecutive Year Gold Certificate of Safety Achievement from the NC Department of Labor



”Meeting with different people from across the region helps you get a good perspective on the types of projects being constructed and new ways to be more productive in the field. It also gives you insight in understanding how other inspection offices are handling new code changes. The meetings are a good way to ‘meet and greet’ so many people you normally only talk to on the phone. Face-to-face contact between contractors and inspectors also helps promote communication about issues and concerns directly affecting the electrical trade. The trade show is very informative for both contractors and inspectors. It allows us to see and ‘hands on’ new products that aren’t always able to be displayed by local suppliers. It’s also a chance to ask questions of the manufacturer reps as they have the most knowledge about their new products”.



About IAEI

The IAEI Southern Section includes TN, GA, OK, NC, VA, TX, FL, SC, LA, MS and AL. The IAEI is made up of electrical and building inspectors, electrical contractors, engineers, testing laboratory inspectors and technicians, utility engineers, electrical equipment and component manufacturing specialists and designers. The IAEI is very active in NEC code change proposals, and the Southern Section submits proposals regularly. Many of these proposals are eventually adopted as Code.



For meeting invitation, registration and forms, go to http://www.iaei.org/southern. If you have a question regarding the convention that this page doesn’t answer, you can contact Mary Higgins at 919-733-9042, ext. 205. For more information on the tradeshow e-mail Greg Smith: greg.smith@nciaei.org, or call his office at 800-321-4655, ext. 23.