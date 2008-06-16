NCSU College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Announces New Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2008 -- Deborah Fox-Davis has been appointed Director of Development with the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences at NC State University. In this role, Ms. Fox-Davis will, among other things, be responsible for developing relationships that result in effective partnering and increased philanthropic funding for the College.



Ms. Fox-Davis has an extensive background in fundraising, marketing and nonprofit management, most recently serving as Assistant Director of Development with Habitat for Humanity of Wake County in Raleigh, NC. Prior to her work with nonprofit organizations, she held corporate marketing positions.



“I am thrilled to have worked with NCSU to fill this critical position, and am excited to have a role in supporting their research initiatives and community outreach efforts,’ states Sherry Heuser, Senior Consultant for Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm that conducted the search.



Ms. Fox-Davis earned her MBA from the Monterey Institute of International Studies and her Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from George Mason University. She lives with her family in the Triangle and is eager to transition her skills to support higher education.



About the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences

The North Carolina State University College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (PAMS) is a dynamic organization featuring high-quality teaching, research and public service. They reach beyond the traditional classroom to provide the best educational opportunities for our students - whether in a facility outfitted with the latest instructional technologies, on the deck of a marine research vessel, or in the valley of the Rio Grande. Their focus on multi-disciplinary collaboration builds a foundation of experience that well prepares students for the real world.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

