Near-Death Experiences: Tracy Morgan, Sharon Stone and Amy Purdy

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --What do comedian Tracy Morgan, actress Sharon Stone, and Olympic bronze medalist skate boarder Amy Purdy all have in common? They are all successful and have been interviewed by Oprah at one time or another, yet there's something much more significant they share. All three have had near-death experiences (NDE), and each of them has stepped up and shared their story—which is often a very personal thing.



Tracy Morgan's accident was catastrophic, but the comedian now openly discusses having had an important talk with God during his near-death experience. Morgan said he went to the "other side" and was told that God still has plans for him. Morgan says he knows he'll never be the same, but he's ready to get back to work and get busy making people laugh.



Sharon Stone also felt that she was transformed by her near-death experience when she had a brain aneurysm. Sharon Stone shared with Oprah in 2004 the details of her near-death experience. Stone said she experienced a white light and felt an "incredible sense of well-being" during this experience.



Amy Purdy was an avid snowboarder when she had a near-death experience. She contracted a near fatal case of bacterial meningitis and lost the lower half of both her legs. Amy went on to become a medalist winner at the 2014 Sochi winter Paralympics, made the finals on Dancing With the Stars, and has written a book On My Own Two Feet: From Losing My Legs to Learning the Dance of Life.



Amy has been interviewed by Oprah on Super Soul Sunday, and described "a light…and three silhouettes standing in front of it." She knew she could return and she wanted to. Amy pulled though and has become an inspiration to millions the world over.



For all three of these people, the near-death experience has contributed in a positive way in their lives. The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) reports that there are more than 775 near-death experiences daily in the United States.



IANDS president, Diane Corcoran shed light on why it is important for near-death stories to be shared. "Hearing NDE stories allows us all to learn from these extraordinary experiences, to let go of any fear of death, and live life fearlessly." She invites the public to the upcoming IANDS Conference, Explore the Extraordinary, July 28-31, 2016 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Orlando Lake Buena Vista South.



Featured speakers include New York Times bestselling author Anita Moorjani, and bestselling author and metaphysical teacher, Suzanne Giesemann, and many more!



The conference begins on Thursday with fascinating presentations regarding the topics of healthcare, education, research and science related to near-death studies. There is a free General Session Thursday from 7-9 p.m., with a guest speaker presentation. The public is welcome to register and attend the entire conference.



