Near Infra-Red Skin Tightening Now Available at Pulse Light Clinic

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --NIR (Near Infra-red) is a new non-surgical, non-invasive light treatment that successfully reduces the appearance of ageing and sagging skin. The treatment is proven to make skin look firmer and more youthful. NIR works without damaging the skin, the Soprano NIR heats the inner layer of the skin; it then stimulates the formation of new collagen enhancing the tightening effect and helping to prevent the skin against future ageing.



The presence of healthy collagen in the dermis helps to maintain the skin’s youthful resiliency and texture. During treatment a cooling gel is applied to the skin and the NIR head piece is massaged over the target areas continuously. This is done initially to heat the skin to the right temperature in order for it to work 39-42 degrees. The temperature is maintained for a further 10-15 minutes. Best results are seen on the jowls, crow’s feet, chin, forehead, neck and stomach.



Visual improvement can be noticed straight after treatment, some swelling will be present following the treatment, the swelling reduces within 24 hours and the skin will feel smoother with some visible improvement. The skin is heated gradually to a high temperature so some redness of the skin is expected. Individuals who have had the treatment have reported no pain, the sensation is described as a hot stone massaged on the skin. Clinical trials by leading authorities document the safety and effectiveness of this treatment for all skin types even those with a slight tan.



NIR is suitable on most areas and all skin types. The Soprano is a very safe procedure and has no impact on the surface skin as infra-red has to go deep enough to reach the collagen. Each session can last between 30-40 minutes.



It is advisable to have an initial consultation to identify if you are suitable for the treatment. Pulse light clinic offer no obligation consultations. The results are gradual, and a course of 6-8 treatments is recommended in order for results to be maintained. Pulse Light Clinic recommends that their clients have the treatment every 2-3 weeks in order to gain the best results, each session can last between 30-40 minutes.



Visit pulselightclinic.co.uk/soprano-skin-tightening for more information about this procedure.



