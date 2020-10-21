Nearshoring Services Provider Mobilunity and the Joint Chamber of Commerce Ran an Educational Webinar on the Impact of COVID-19 on the IT Industry

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2020 --On September 15th, 2020 Mobilunity, a global provider of nearshore development teams and R&D centers, the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) in partnership with Switzerland-Central Europe Chamber of Commerce (SEC) and Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE) ran an educational free webinar entitled"Nearshoring from Ukraine and the Impact of COVID-19". Moderated/ hosted by Dorit Sallis, Managing Director of the JCC, the speakers discussed the ups and downs of nearshoring, as well as their thoughts on the future of this business model. The panel also went into more detail on how nearshoring and outstaffing differs from classical outsourcing, why Ukraine can be an optimal destination to build a dedicated development team, and what affect COVID-19 had on businesses and their willingness to be open (more than ever before) to consider nearshore solutions.



Dorit Sallis welcomed 2 speakers to the event:



- Alfonsine Williams, Director of Business Development at Mobilunity, who joined the Zoom webinar from Ukraine and



- Phillip Lautier, Senior Solution Architect, Amazon Web Services (AWS), who has been working with various nearshoring teams for several years and joined the webinar from Switzerland.



Webinar attendees, who majorly represented Swiss businesses, also had a chance to participate in the discussion and ask their questions via Zoom.



Dorit Sallis, Host of the event, noted: "Ukraine is a key market in the portfolio of 13 countries that JCC promotes in Switzerland. We work continuously to make its advantages known to Swiss companies and this was the webinar's purpose. Ukraine is extremely well-positioned as a nearshoring destination not only because of its geographic proximity and open culture, but also due to its software engineering prowess which is driving a burgeoning IT sector. The highly-skilled workforce is an asset to any Swiss company doing business Ukraine. We wanted to highlight these strengths and the webinar speakers did so admirably."



Alfonsine Williams, one of the speakers, also adds: "It was a great experience to be a part of the webinar, and I believe that the attendees were able to genuinely benefit from the event. At the end of the day that's what you really want to see, people connecting, and learning. In today's world these types of events are essential, and it's a testament to the JCC, that they were able to recognize that and do their part to make the event happen."



Mobilunity has been an active member of the JCC since March 2020. Upon understanding that there is a lack of information on the nearshoring topic online, this collaboration fueled creation of a dedicated online show "Inside Nearshoring", where the JCC Managing Director became one of the first guests. So there is no doubt that both organizations will be creating more educational content and events in the near future.



About Mobilunity

Mobilunity is a Ukrainian provider of dedicated development teams working globally since 2010. With their client-centric 3R philosophy (Relationships, Recruitment, Retention) they have established themselves as a global leader with their software engineering teams representing their client base spanning across 3 continents and 15+ countries including, Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, Denmark, UK, USA, Canada, Japan and more.



To learn more please visit https://mobilunity.com/



About the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC)

The Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) is a private sector unifying hub for all Eurasian business activity in Switzerland headquartered in Zurich. The chamber supports and promotes building partnerships between Switzerland and Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Russia; Central Asia - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and the South Caucasus - Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.



To learn more please visit https://www.jointchambers.ch/