Nebraska Estate Planning Attorneys Offer Online Advisor Resources

Omaha, Nebraska estate planning and elder law attorneys E Trustee Counselor have provided a road map for advisors beginning the estate planning process that can help build beneficial, realistic and positive relationships for mutual clients, families and representatives. E Trustee Counselor attorneys work closely with Certified Financial Planner™ Practitioners, investment advisors, financial consultants, insurance professionals, Certified Public Accountants, and tax advisors in tandem. This estate planning team is created with the goal of securing mutual clients' effective estate plans and benefits.



Each advisor begins by scheduling an initial consultation. Following that, a Complementary Consultation form and Estate Planning Worksheet are available for the client to fill out before the first meeting, providing detailed information that allows comprehensive coverage and service. The initial consultation also makes clear any general recommendations and quotes for the planned services. A retainer agreement is also presented which may be signed directly or reviewed and signed later. Ongoing communication is opened whereby the client, advisors and counselors work in concert to provide services and develop solutions in the best interests of the client, obtaining additional documentation, clarifying goals and information and discussing options and tradeoffs. In this way, E Trustee Counselors builds a strong, forthright, life-long relationship with clients and families.



About The E Trustee Approach

The E Trustee approach is built on fundamental beliefs that serve as guideposts for Christian attorneys. The core tenets of the E Trustee relationship with clients align with honesty, integrity, faith and fairness. In this way, their business model also protects clients and advisors from misinformation, confusion and lack of insight when estate planning procedures get confusing or overly complicated. E Trustee ensures that each client and their advisors have ample time and opportunity to absorb each step of the process and are not moved forward until comfortable, positive progress has been made. Since advisors often have different methods, E Trustee works within each of these processes, blending methodologies to meet the primary goal of servicing the needs of the clients.



