Nebraska Consumer Protection Page Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2011 --In the financial-services industry, shady operators have been known to take advantage of desperate people, and the same can happen when seeking a payday loan. Without the right knowledge, consumers are vulnerable to being conned by non-legitimate entities offering cash advance services, only to misuse customers' personal financial information for their own gain. The newly launched consumer protection page on CashAdvance.com helps Nebraska consumers educate themselves about the laws and regulations governing payday loans in their state, so they can get access to a legitimate payday loan.



The new page is available in the Consumer Resource section at CashAdvance.com and offers insight on interest rates, payday loan contracts and regulations for loan defaults. By understanding the payday loan process, the interest rates involved and the rules of the contract, consumers will be able to better protect themselves from cons and better manage their finances.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages provide a wealth of information for arming consumers with the resources to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



With the new Nebraska Consumer Protection page, individuals will be able to know if con artists are overcharging them and when a contract is unfair. It is important that consumers looking for a Nebraska cash advance deal only with companies that are licensed in Nebraska, which eliminates the fear of being taken advantage of by a fraudulent lender. In the new consumer resource section at CashAdvance.com, consumers are able to locate contact information for instituted consumer protection agencies that can answer their questions and look up the licensure of any payday loan company. All the necessary contact details, such as mailing addresses, email addresses and phone numbers for consumer protection agencies are available at the updated web site.



"Our Nebraska Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Nebraska, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a finance news expert at CashAdvance.com.