Owings Mills, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --Changing legal case management software programs is a big deal. Some law firms are reluctant to make a change, even if the case management system they're using isn't helping them stay ahead of their competitors. After all, it's not easy to change horses in the middle of the race. Needles has been a constant in the legal industry for over 31 years. In that time, the company changed operating systems, added hundreds of improvements and new features, and added dozens of new case types to its library. Needles is equally adept at helping law firms switch from their current system to Needles.



A Seamless Conversion Process



Conversion of data is one of the biggest concerns when considering switching your case management system. A properly planned conversion allows a firm to take advantage of all the features and benefits of Needles while still maintaining information currently used and needed. Needles Case Management Software employs a team of dedicated Conversion Specialists and Trainers who make it their job to ensure that data moves into Needles as seamlessly as possible. Conversion Specialists have converted from many popular case management programs, like Amicus, Abacus, Time Matters and other systems, using a specific process that guarantees success. As part of the conversion process, Needles provides its clients with a free, 12-page report detailing the state of their data and a quote for how much it will cost to convert before they buy!



Down time while the conversion is in process is a big concern. Once Needles has a copy of the client's data to review, they may still continue to use their current database. Immediately prior to conversion, Needles will obtain a "last copy" of their database.



Hit the Ground Running



Needles has compiled a library of case types that lets the client's firm hit the ground running with Needles post conversion. Each case type comes with a pre-set checklist, and most case types also come with documents, and reports. Needles provides starter case types that run the gamut from Bankruptcy to Dog Bite cases to Estate Planning, Medical Malpractice, Immigration, Divorce and most case categories in between.



Support



Needles has a longstanding reputation in the marketplace for offering unparalleled support. The company has developed an implementation/training curriculum and ongoing support to walk a client's firm through each step of the conversion and case management journey.



Law firms interested in speaking about the conversion process to a member of the Needles sales staff, please email directly at sales@needles.com or call 410-363-1976.



