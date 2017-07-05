Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $4 Billion by 2025: Crystal Market Research

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --A research study titled, "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market by Product, Application, and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the NPWT market is projected to be around $4 billion by 2025.



Negative pressure wound therapy refers to the intermittent application of partial vacuum to a wound by means of a motorized pump. A controlled negative pressure environment increases the oxygenation of tissues and evacuates bacteria, edema fluid and exudate. The therapy has shown promising capabilities in assisting healing of chronic and acute wounds such as diabetic and pressure ulcers, partial burns and skin grafts. Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases worldwide and its prevalence is increasing. As per International Diabetes Federation, as of 2015, 415 million adults suffered from diabetes and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Moreover, as per the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), about 15% of the total patients having diabetes experience foot ulcers. DFUs often co-exist with vascular insufficiency, which leads to gangrene and amputation in diabetic individuals. Major amputation is associated with significant morbidity and mortality (13-14% during 1st year to 39-80% at 5 years) besides social, psychological and financial consequences.



Conventional NPWT devices segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016, owing to their ability to heal a wide variety of wounds; while the single-Use NPWT devices is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, due to its light weight and availability of advanced dressing options.



Chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of global NPWT market in 2016, with diabetic foot ulcers market leading the segment, due to rising prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers. In addition to this, surgical wounds market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.



Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the overall market in 2016, due to advent of hospitals providing advanced health care services for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds. Moreover, they offer better healing of transplanted skin with low chances of infections in case of open wounds. Therefore, hospitals and clinics have been investing towards training and development of healthcare professionals (such as physicians, doctors, and paramedical staff), which is set to drive the demand for NPWT devices.



North America held a major share of the overall market in 2016. This is primarily attributed to a number of factors such as the rising incidence of diabetes mellitus, rapidly aging population, increased adoption of technologically advanced NPWT products, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative market growth over the forecast period, due to the availability of untapped and unsaturated markets coupled with rising demand for advanced healthcare services. Rapid economic development along with increasing patient awareness levels is a major avenue for the companies in the NPWT market.



Some of the major companies include ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Acelity L.P. Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Medela AG, Devon Medical, Inc., and Talley Group Limited. These players have adopted strategies such as new product development, collaboration, and strategic acquisitions. For instance, in 2015, Acelity acquired a line of disposable NPWT products, SNaP Therapy System, from Spiracur. This is expected to accelerate the company's plans in the disposable NPWT space while strengthening its product portfolio.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



- Conventional NPWT devices market accounts for the major share in the global market and is projected to lead market during the forecast period.



- Patients prefer portable NPWT devices for home care settings to minimize the overall cost of the hospital stay.



- Diabetic foot ulcers market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of diabetes mellitus and related chronic wounds.



- U.S. dominates the global NPWT market with about two-fifths share in 2016, primarily due to high adoption of technologically advanced NPWT devices.



- China and India offer huge opportunities for NPWT market due to an outburst of diabetes and underserved patients.



NPWT Market Segmentation



By Product:



- Conventional NPWT

- Single use NPWT



By Application:



- Diabetic Foot Ulcers

- Venous Leg Ulcers

- Pressure Ulcers

- Burn Wounds

- Others



By End User:



- Hospitals & Clinics

- Homecare Settings

- Others



By Region:



- North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



- Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



- Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



- Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



