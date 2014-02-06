Barnsley, South Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2014 --'A Guide to Negotiating the Process of Selling Your Home’ includes tips and advice on selling a property without too much stress and worry.



While this guide provides an overview of the entire process, 4sale2u.com has also announced that a further six, more detailed guides are on their way – giving homeowners a huge online resource that should simplify the process of selling property.



Scott Simpson of 4sale2u.com has used his own extensive experience of the UK property market to create this comprehensive resource, and he hopes it will empower homeowners to take more of an active role in the process of selling their own home.



“We are hoping that this guide lifts the lid on what is often a mysterious process administered by estate agents and conveyancers. With accurate information and some careful preparation, people can savour the selling process instead of fearing it.”



‘A Guide to Negotiating the Process of Selling Your Home’ includes a brief introduction to the six main phases of the property selling process. A further six online guides (listed below) are on their way, and they will provide homeowners with more detailed advice on negotiating the property market in Britain.



Getting Prepared for the Process of Selling Your Home



Getting Your Property Accurately Valued



Should You Use an Estate Agent or Sell Your Home Privately?



Creating a Home That Appeals to a Broad Range of Prospective Buyers



Managing the Legal Process of Selling a Home



Preparing for Moving Day



From arranging finance to planning the big move, this resource has the ultimate aim of shining a light on the various processes involved in selling a house in the UK. The real experiences of Scott, his team and his clients have been recorded to create this extensive guide to securing a speedy and profitable house sale.



About 4sale2U

4sale2U is based in the English town of Barnsley in Yorkshire, but it is a property specialist that serves the entire UK. The service provided by 4sale2U allows people to sell their home reatively hassle and stress free as 4sale2U has relationships with cash buyers and property investors who are prepared to buy a home quickly at a fair price.



Contact



To find out more about this unique service, please call +44 (0) 1226447160 or take a look at the 4sale2U website at http://www.4sale2u.com