Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --East end stomping ground, The Brickyard Grounds, will be reopening on August 27th after rebuilding from a fire that caused the Greenwood Park bistro to close in late February.



It's hard to say who has been more devastated by the bistro's closing, the owners or the regular locals who called The Brickyard Grounds a kind of home. The inclusive Gerrard St. café located in the heart of Bricktown has drawn upon the rich history of the neighborhood and has been a catalyst for positive change in the area. From niche coffee shops to craft breweries, east of Greenwood is hardly recognizable from its humble beginnings.



About The Brickyard Grounds

Since its original opening in early 2014, the bistro established itself as the centre of Bricktown, the heart of the east. Locals visit regularly for a cup of fine coffee alongside some light, satisfying fare. This great East End coffee shop added a much needed point of interest to the corner of Greenwood and Gerrard. The bistro is a kid-friendly space where visitors to the Greenwood Park area, friends, family, and locals catch up on the latest neighborhood news over a pint of craft beer while enjoying some Canadiana inspired comfort food.



In addition to The Brickyard Grounds' reputation as the local watering hole, they're also known for their scratch made brunch (including making Taste Toronto's best waffles list), house brined rotisserie chicken, and hand-chipped russet Burbank fries.



Owner Sophie Karagiannis, was thankful that no one was hurt in the fire. "We are grateful for Toronto Fire Services & 55 Division, as their speedy efforts contained what could have much worse. We'd like to thank our neighbours for offering everything from storage space, hugs & mutual tears. It means a great deal to us. Your kindness is what keeps us going. Here's to a fantastic reopening party!"



1289 Gerrard St East.

Toronto, ON

M4L 1Y6

Phone: 416-465-4444

Email: realty@sophiek.ca