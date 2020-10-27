New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2020 --In these times where New Yorkers are asked to be "NY Tough," one's personal health is at the heart of bringing back the city's vitality. For the past decade, NeighborhoodTrainer.com is doing just that, connecting city residents with personal trainers and fitness instructors that can help them meet their own personal health and wellness goals.



"An individual's personal health is really the theme coming out of all of this", says NeighborhoodTrainer.com Founder Glenn Dickstein, as it relates to those people with pre-existing conditions are more at-risk to have complications from contracting COVID-19."Lots of people are now turning to personal training, in person or via Zoom, to take control of their health. Overall, the healthier your body is, the better you can fight off disease."



"Everyone's path to achieving optimal health is different. The path from point A to point B looks and feels different for each individual. That's where the expertise of a personal trainer comes into play. That is where the right mix of personality, experience and execution become paramount. There has to be a chemistry between a trainer and client. When the personal trainer and client are aligned, goals are achieved."



NeighborhoodTrainers simplifies the task of finding the right trainer for one's needs and goals. Visitors start by entering their zip code. From there, they can further narrow their search by specifying their needs, goals, existing conditions or sports specific criteria. The website search will populate a search of independent trainers and instructors who best match their criteria.Visitors can then view the profiles of each fitness pro and contact them via direct message.



"Knowing that over the last 10 years I have been able to positively affect the health of New Yorkers by helping them connect with a personal trainer, while at the same time helping personal trainers grow their clientele is gratifying and humbling," says Dickstein, who is also a NESTA certified personal trainer himself.



The NeighborhoodTrainer community, and individual instructors therein have earned many 5-star reviews via Google, Yelp, TrustPilot and other platforms for the ease of site navigation and for client results achieved with the selected trainer. NeighborhoodTrainers boasts a variety of certified fitness professionals; personal trainers, yoga instructors, pilates instructors, nutritionists, massage therapists, health coaches, running coaches and more.



Trainers can create their own profile now and take advantage of the 10th Anniversary savings using code 10YRS. Click here to register.



About NeighborhoodTrainers

Founded in 2010 by Glenn Dickstein, a personal trainer, distance runner and fitness sales pro, NeighborhoodTrainers connects personal trainers in a variety of disciplines with clients in New York City. Both trainers and clients looking for fitness help can visit the site to learn more, connect and make fitness a priority. For more information, please visit neighborhoodtrainer.com.



For more information contact:



Glenn Dickstein

Founder

gd@neighborhoodtrainers.com

Phone: 646-924-6216