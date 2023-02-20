Neil Farquharson Broadens Role at ConectUS Wireless

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2023 --ConectUS Wireless, a Technology Services Agency, and Verizon Platinum Partner is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Neil Farquharson as Director of Sales Engineering and Marketing.



Mr. Farquharson has a solid record of success in telecoms and data transmission roles with well-known names such as Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia, and CommScope. He is best known for making technical information more accessible to general audiences. Neil is also a regular speaker at industry events.



Not only will Neil be supporting our existing partners with their core businesses, but also assisting in the onboarding of ConectUS Wireless' ever-growing network channel partners. He'll be introducing them to new and existing technology offerings that will help them further grow their revenues. He sees great opportunities for our partners to grow ARPU in their SMB and enterprise businesses.



Neil splits his leisure time between outdoor activities with his children and teaching marketing topics to university students in their senior year. He holds degrees from the University of Texas at Dallas, and the University of Glasgow, Scotland.



ABOUT ConectUS

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's places of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



