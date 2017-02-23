Nelsen Construction LLC Partners with BizIQ

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Nelsen Construction LLC, a construction firm that specializes in remodels and restoration work, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that works with North American small businesses from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In joining forces with BizIQ, Nelsen Construction LLC hopes to grow its customer base through the help of an enhanced and modernized online presence. BizIQ's approach with clients like the construction company in Wichita, KS makes extensive use of search engine optimization, which makes it easier for potential customers to find companies like Nelsen Construction LLC when searching Google for local construction firms.



The main focus of BizIQ's campaign with Nelsen Construction LLC will be on developing a new company website and bimonthly blog, as well as a variety of additional content designed to get the construction company a boost in web traffic. All content on the new site will be written be trained copywriters and geared toward providing informative, relevant and timely reading material related to the construction industry.



"There's no shortage of construction firms in the area, and as a younger company, we decided we needed to make a more concerted effort to bring our marketing strategies in line with today's cutting edge," said Daria Scriven of Nelsen Construction LLC. "Our whole team has been very impressed with BizIQ's efforts thus far, and we're really looking forward to seeing how their team can help us during this new phase of marketing our company."



About Nelsen Construction LLC

Founded in 2014, Nelsen Construction LLC is a locally owned and operated construction company in Wichita, KS, offering interior and exterior remodeling services, kitchen and bathroom remodels, fire and water damage restoration services, room additions and more. The firm takes pride in providing highly personalized services to its clients. For more information, please visit http://nelsenconstruction.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.