NeoMed Adheres to NICU Feeding Tubes Protocols

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --NeoMed is a reliable resource for neonatal enteral medical device and other equipment. One of the most common products available to them is ENFit NICU feeding tubes. These tubes are designed to reduce tissue trauma, which is standard with oversized sharp side portholes and sharp unfinished distal tips. Distal tips should be usually smooth, well-formed, and open.



Dosing accuracy is a vital component of the DoseMate DL design. Similar to its DoseMate counterpart, the DoseMate DL minimizes priming volume and helps prevent fluid accumulation in the syringe's moat, which complies with the Global Enteral Device Supplier Association's GEDSA August 2016 position statement. At NeoMed, the experts make sure that syringes are designed by complying with NICU feeding tubes protocols.



According to the NeoMed President, Aaron Ingram, the addition of the DoseMate DL to our ENFit accessories portfolio contributes to their mission of supporting the specialized feeding and medication dosing needs of the low birth weight, neonatal, and pediatric patient populations. They are delighted to launch a new product focused on patient comfort while following clinical best practices. The DoseMate DL is yet another useful accessory that will help minimize protocol changes for clinicians as the global transition to ENFit continue.



The syringes are usually made from latex and happen to be free from DEHP and BPA. They are deemed safe for all individual including preterm infants and geriatric patients. The syringes are available in multi-packs to keep them handy as per the need.



They are meant for single use only, a standard to avoid instances of cross-contamination entirely. The tube is placed on the stomach of the baby and is passed into the small body via the mouth or through the nose.



About NeoMed

Founded in 2007, NeoMed develops innovative enteral collection and delivery products supporting the specialized feeding and medication dosing needs of the low birth weight, neonatal, and pediatric patients.