NeoMed Announces Release of NeoConnect Certification Program

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --NeoMed, Inc. announces the launch of the "NeoConnect® Certification Program for ENFit®." The curriculum was developed as an essential resource to assist NeoMed customers during the global transition to ENFit. The NeoConnect Certification Program is designed for clinicians to demonstrate and document clinical competency with managing the use of ENFit products to enhance patient outcome by addressing essential topics such as: Compliance with GEDSA Guidelines to administer low volume doses using the Low Dose Tip Syringe, Impact of the moat during small volume doses to preserve dose accuracy, Identifying protocol changes, Maintaining current processes, Characterizing successful facility transitions, Enhancing productivity, Maximizing Ease of Use and Feeding tube hub cleaning procedures that support ASPEN recommendations.



NeoConnect® Certification is achieved after clinicians undergo ENFit product, procedure, and simulation training. Post-training testing helps ensure that participants possess the knowledge base to train other clinicians and health care professionals as the industry transitions to ENFit. NeoMed has implemented over 60 successful ENFit conversions, representing an estimated 2,600,000 delivered enteral and medication administrations.



In preparation for this ongoing clinical project, NeoMed completed NeoConnect Certification Training for its domestic Sales Organization during the NeoMed National Sales Meeting recently held in Atlanta, Georgia. This will allow the entire sales team to assist clinicians with this important implementation initiative.



Aaron Ingram, NeoMed President, states "NeoMed's Certification Program is fundamental to driving a successful transition by helping ensure clinical understanding of work flow processes and the necessity of ENFit competency during the transition to ENFit. It provides customers with the documented expertise and the skill set required to support conversions to ENFit."



Over 7,000 U.S. hospitals are preparing for the transition to ENFit. NeoMed has developed a number of additional programs, such as the "NeoMed Transition Program," that help navigate this global conversion. Collectively, these programs help to identify hospital staff training needs, establish, and review process protocols, and ensure supply chain integrity before conversion.



NeoMed develops innovative enteral collection and delivery products supporting the specialized feeding and medication dosing needs of the low birth weight, neonatal, and pediatric patients. We are committed to improve patient outcomes through product designs that meet safety, clinical, and regulatory guidelines while supporting cost containment objectives.



NeoMed offers a full portfolio of neonatal catheters and kits, metric only oral syringes in both clear and amber, urinary drainage catheters, and kits, umbilical catheters, insertion kits, and breast milk tubes.