NeoMed Announces the Launch of New Milk Tubes

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --NeoMed is proud to present a unique line of neonatal products and pharmacy products specifically designed to enhance safety and outcomes of the neonatal patient. Milk tubes are one of the latest additions to their product list.



A milk tube is commonly used to give milk to infants who cannot drink from the bottle. It is usually used in the hospital, but it can be used at home to feed infants. Often, the tube is required when a baby has difficulty swallowing or has a condition that interferes with feeding milk. To ensure the baby still receives fluid, the medical staff will feed them through milk tubes.



When breastfeeding is not going as planned, parents may need to try breastfeeding with a tube. This is often known as using a supplemental nursing system. This system allows parents to supplement their baby at the breast with breast milk and formula.



One end of a very thin, flexible tube is placed in a container, such as a bottle, that contains the milk. The other end is either inserted into the baby's mouth after she has latched on to mom's breast or is attached to the breast with medical tape ahead of time, so it's ready to go. The result is that the baby may get some breastmilk from the breast as well as the supplemental food.



Parents can consider using milk tube to supplement only when there is low milk supply. Sometimes parents may need to do so for a short period to feed their baby while at the same time bringing their own supply up to meet her demand. Other parents may have to supplement with a tube for long-term because, in their situation, a full supply is not possible from the breast alone. Usually, parents with a breast reduction or chest contouring surgery may want to use milk tube as a substitute for breastfeeding.



For more information on safe enteral connections, visit https://www.neomedinc.com.



About NeoMed

NeoMed offers a full portfolio of neonatal catheters and kits, metric only oral syringes in both clear and amber, urinary drainage catheters, and kits, umbilical catheters, insertion kits, and breast milk tubes.