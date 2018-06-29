NeoMed Announces the Release of New Umbilical Vessel Catheters

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --NeoMed is a well-known establishment offering a great variety of neonatal products and medical devices for the safety of the neonatal and pediatric patients. The medical devices are thoughtfully designed to meet the medication and safety needs while eliminating dangerous misconception errors commonly resulting from using products to deliver enteral nutrition.



NeoMed offers a full portfolio of umbilical vessel catheters and kits. Product information can be found on their official website or by contacting a local representative.



Umbilical vessel catheters are used for monitoring blood pressure and obtaining samples for blood gases. To maintain the patency of the catheter, a saline solution containing heparin is infused through the line. Medications and other solutions, including parenteral nutrition solutions, should be given through a venous line.



Besides, the catheters are used for exchange transfusions, monitoring of central venous pressure, and infusion of fluids (when passed through the ductus venosus and near the right atrium); and for emergency vascular access for infusions of fluid, blood products or medications.



Designed with both the patient and clinician in mind, NeoMed sets the standard of care for premature infants. The range catheters are specifically designed for ease of insertion, patient safety, and comfort neonatal vascular access.



Since its establishment in 2007, NeoMed has been able to build partnerships with major national Group Purchasing Organization and IDNs. They have distribution agreements with National Prime Vendors as well as selected regional specialty dealers. Their commitment to quality product and on-time delivery are unparalleled.



Backed by years of experience, NeoMed is glad to provide customized solutions for hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices worldwide. Other products they manufacture and supply include Oral/Enteral Syringes, NeoConnect Pharmacy Caps, NeoConnect Feeding Tubes, NeoConnect Cleaning Tool, NeoConnect Extension Sets, Breast Milk Tubes and more.



For information on the syringe to syringe connector and other products, visit https://www.neomedinc.com/product-category/legacy-products.



About NeoMed

