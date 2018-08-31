NeoMed Delivers Quality Enteral Feeding Tube

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --An enteral feeding tube is used to feed patients who cannot attain an adequate oral intake from food and oral nutritional supplements, or who cannot eat/drink safely. The aim is to improve dietary intake and so improve or maintain nutritional status.



It is also highly effective in patients with dysphagia either because they cannot meet their nutritional needs despite supplements and modifications to food texture/consistency, or because they risk aspiration if they try to do so. The GI tract must be accessible and functioning sufficiently to absorb the feed administered.



Common indications for ETF are listed in Table 18, although this is not necessarily an exhaustive list. If ETF is unsafe or unlikely to be successful, parenteral nutrition is likely to become the therapy of choice.



Several questions regarding the best ETF practice could be asked but for these guidelines, reviews were restricted to studies providing potential guidance on the indications for ETF, studies on the benefits of ETF compared to oral or parental nutrition, and studies on some technical aspects of delivering enteral feeds. No studies on different types of enteral feed were reviewed.



However, NeoMed explains the technical aspects of delivering enteral feeding tube. The polyurethane feeding tubes have open distal tips without sharp edges or hidden cavities. Large cut holes can allow tissue migration into the portholes, resulting in broken distal tips or torn/plugged tissue upon removal. Their feeding tube holes are precision drilled in, instead of cut.



With years of experience and expertise in the field, the company maintains its legacy by providing quality legacy feeding tubes and NeoConnect Feeding tubes with ENFit connectors having plugged closures.



Plugged-style hub closures lend to less bacterial growth than hub closures designed without the ability to plug the lumen or clean hidden reservoirs, threads, caps, or ridges.



About NeoMed

NeoMed offers a full portfolio of neonatal catheters and kits, metric only oral syringes in both clear and amber, urinary drainage catheters, and kits, umbilical catheters, insertion kits, and breast milk tubes.