NeoMed Displays a Wide Range of Oral Dispensing Syringes

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --NeoMed is an established name offering advanced medical instruments and neonatal devices at a competitive price. These devices are designed with an innovative one-piece plunger construction, eliminating rubber grommets and silicone coating, to facilitate smooth sliding of the plunger through the barrel.



The dispensers are entirely latex-free and contain graduations in milliliters. The unique tip is designed for easier dispensing applications and prohibits acceptance of hypodermic needles. The low-capacity tip reservoir reduced residual content and ensures maximum delivery of medication.



Available in various signs, the markings are permanently heat-etched with easy-to-read graduations so one can readily detect fluid levels quickly and accurately. The special tip of the oral dispensing syringes helps minimize the risk of medication administration errors. They're lates-free and contain no iron oxide.



They're designed with an innovative one-piece plunger construction, eliminating rubber grommets and silicone coating and facilitating a smooth sliding of the plunger through the barrel. The dispensers are entirely latex-free and contain graduations in milliliters only. The unique tip is designed for easier oral and topical dispensing applications and prohibits acceptance of hypodermic needles. The low-capacity tip reservoir reduced residual content and ensures maximum delivery of medication.



The benefits of using an oral syringe to dispense one's medication are enormous. It provides a precise and accurate measurement of medications allowing for flexibility of dosing to meet one's individual needs.



Liquid medications are easier to swallow and can be helpful for small children, pets, and people who have trouble taking capsules or pills. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of ENFit products and accessories, NeoMed is proud to release safe enteral connections. The release of this product is the treatment of their ability to recognize market demand and respond to their customer's needs.



For more information on an enteral system, visit https://www.neomedinc.com/product/oral-enteral-syringes-nicu/.



About NeoMed

NeoMed offers a full portfolio of neonatal catheters and kits, metric only oral syringes in both clear and amber, urinary drainage catheters, and kits, umbilical catheters, insertion kits, and breast milk tubes.